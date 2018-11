Wie Goethe das Schwimmerleben erleuchtet.

Hosszu Misses 2Free Final, Larkin DQ’d On Day 2 Prelims In Beijing A couple of twists characterized day 2 prelims of the FINA World Cup in Beijing, including a rare miss by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu.

Louisville Men Post 2nd Fastest Time in Country As Part of Day 1 Sweep The Louisville men and Virginia women lead after the first day of a two-day dual meet in Louisville.

Chaparral Make Splashy Return to Division I in Arizona HS Prelims Chaparral’s loaded sophomore class, including Ashley Strouse (above), has blasted the team into instant-favorite status after prelims in Arizona: in spite of a session-opening relay DQ.