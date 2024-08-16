Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Will Student-Athletes Do in the Aftermath of Notre Dame Men’s Swimming Suspension?

Comments: 50

Yesterday we reported that Notre Dame’s men’s swimming program would be suspended for a minimum of one academic year after a gambling investigation. So what now?

There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but I’m wondering what the athletes will do in response. I’m not sure how long the Notre Dame team has known about this, but the news is coming right before the start of the school year and I’m guessing many incoming athletes have already moved in and started training with the team (if the team is allowed to train at all).

For those who are senior or 5th years, this could be their last chance to compete in the NCAA with their teammates. Specifically, rising senior Chris Guiliano is coming off of his first Olympics where he won gold and silver.

Transferring may be an option, but we aren’t sure if athletes will have to sit out a year or not if they end up elsewhere. For many student-athletes, waiting an extra year to start a career isn’t be a viable option.

For incoming freshman and non-seniors, will we see redshirts? Gap years? More transfers? My guess is probably a mix of all of these, but coming so close to the beginning of the year, I’m sure many won’t get an ideal situation out of this.

50
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

50 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jonathan
24 minutes ago

I know Chris Guiliano is said to have not been involved with the gambling, but hypothetically if he had been involved, could this have affected his standing with USA Swimming/World Aquatics/IOC? For example, retroactively disqualifying his recent long course performances and/or suspending/banning him from future long course competitions.

0
0
Reply
Cold Water
35 minutes ago

TLDR : SwimSwam was very hard on BC staff and used kiddie gloves on ND staff

I do not agree with the severity of the punishment, but I do find it interesting how different the messaging from Swim Swam has been between this and the BC incident. The coaches at BC had been there one year, and Swim Swam came out pretty tough on that staff, alluding to “knowing what is going on with your team” and “head coach accountability”. Not much grace was given to them. A lot of “this is going to get teams cut” type messaging.

This current staff has been here two years, twice as long, and they are “basically absolving them” of any wrongdoing because… Read more »

6
-11
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Cold Water
32 minutes ago

A few BC fans have thrown this nonsense our way. Guess the “hate Notre Dame coaches” crowd is getting in on the fun too.

You’re projecting my man. We didn’t absolve anyone of anything. The investigators did.

One day, you or your child might have to take responsibility for their own actions. I guess today is not that day.

13
-6
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Braden Keith
16 minutes ago

You must not have been raised Catholic. The Catholics specialize in not taking responsibility for their actions. That’s why so many former churches in the Northeast are now bars.

11
0
Reply
Don't FAFO
Reply to  Cold Water
10 minutes ago

Fast swimming gets a pass at virtually every club in America. Even the clubs that claim to teach kids lessons on humanity, humility, and citizenship will turn a blind eye to bad behavior for fast kids.

This is how you create Brock Allen Turners.

2
0
Reply
swimapologist
Reply to  Cold Water
6 minutes ago

It’s amazing how the people who do stupid/bad/morally wrong things are the ones who always whine the loudest about how unfairly they’re treated.

People who are positive, uplifting, rules-following members of their community never whine that they’re being treated unfairly.

Wonder why.

2
0
Reply
Don't FAFO
54 minutes ago

Seems like they’re in the middle of a FAFO situation to me. They get to study is my guess. Could be worse.

1
0
Reply
Twitch4l
1 hour ago

They’re just looking for ways to try to cut teams now.

7
-6
Reply
pete kennedy
1 hour ago

Is this an issue at ND only? It seems farfetched to me, to assume other institutions are not facing the same problem.

5
0
Reply
postgrad swimmer
2 hours ago

Ruining kids swimming is just a classic move for such an institution

13
-5
Reply
A Guy
Reply to  postgrad swimmer
10 minutes ago

This time the kids are the ones that did it

0
0
Reply
woods
2 hours ago

can we get odds on how many will end up at SMU?

34
-8
Reply
The unoriginal Tim
Reply to  woods
59 minutes ago

Wasn’t that part of the problem?

7
-3
Reply
tea rex
2 hours ago

Do the coaches still get paid this year? Feel bad for them if it really was without their knowledge as the report said, and the new head coach doing great things in his first two years, then… this.

18
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  tea rex
2 hours ago

Yes. The women’s team carries on, and most coaches in combined programs (the one exception I know of is Dave Durden) don’t have a separate contract for the men’s and women’s teams.

13
0
Reply
ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 hour ago

NCAA allows a different # of staff members for single and combined programs. Will this be a problem? Typically in unique situations, you have to submit an appeal the NCAA to get special allowances.

4
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
51 minutes ago

That’s a good point. I wonder if the men’s diving team still competing clarifies that problem without getting too deep into the complexities of appeals and such.

0
0
Reply
Chris Breedy
Reply to  tea rex
2 hours ago

Women’s Team!

0
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!