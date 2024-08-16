What Will Student-Athletes Do in the Aftermath of Notre Dame Men’s Swimming Suspension?

Yesterday we reported that Notre Dame’s men’s swimming program would be suspended for a minimum of one academic year after a gambling investigation. So what now?

There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but I’m wondering what the athletes will do in response. I’m not sure how long the Notre Dame team has known about this, but the news is coming right before the start of the school year and I’m guessing many incoming athletes have already moved in and started training with the team (if the team is allowed to train at all).

For those who are senior or 5th years, this could be their last chance to compete in the NCAA with their teammates. Specifically, rising senior Chris Guiliano is coming off of his first Olympics where he won gold and silver.

Transferring may be an option, but we aren’t sure if athletes will have to sit out a year or not if they end up elsewhere. For many student-athletes, waiting an extra year to start a career isn’t be a viable option.

For incoming freshman and non-seniors, will we see redshirts? Gap years? More transfers? My guess is probably a mix of all of these, but coming so close to the beginning of the year, I’m sure many won’t get an ideal situation out of this.