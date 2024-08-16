What Will Student-Athletes Do in the Aftermath of Notre Dame Men’s Swimming Suspension?

Yesterday we reported that Notre Dame’s men’s swimming program would be suspended for a minimum of one academic year after a gambling investigation. So what now?
There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but I’m wondering what the athletes will do in response. I’m not sure how long the Notre Dame team has known about this, but the news is coming right before the start of the school year and I’m guessing many incoming athletes have already moved in and started training with the team (if the team is allowed to train at all).
For those who are senior or 5th years, this could be their last chance to compete in the NCAA with their teammates. Specifically, rising senior Chris Guiliano is coming off of his first Olympics where he won gold and silver.
Transferring may be an option, but we aren’t sure if athletes will have to sit out a year or not if they end up elsewhere. For many student-athletes, waiting an extra year to start a career isn’t be a viable option.
For incoming freshman and non-seniors, will we see redshirts? Gap years? More transfers? My guess is probably a mix of all of these, but coming so close to the beginning of the year, I’m sure many won’t get an ideal situation out of this.
I know Chris Guiliano is said to have not been involved with the gambling, but hypothetically if he had been involved, could this have affected his standing with USA Swimming/World Aquatics/IOC? For example, retroactively disqualifying his recent long course performances and/or suspending/banning him from future long course competitions.
TLDR : SwimSwam was very hard on BC staff and used kiddie gloves on ND staff
I do not agree with the severity of the punishment, but I do find it interesting how different the messaging from Swim Swam has been between this and the BC incident. The coaches at BC had been there one year, and Swim Swam came out pretty tough on that staff, alluding to “knowing what is going on with your team” and “head coach accountability”. Not much grace was given to them. A lot of “this is going to get teams cut” type messaging.
This current staff has been here two years, twice as long, and they are “basically absolving them” of any wrongdoing because… Read more »
A few BC fans have thrown this nonsense our way. Guess the “hate Notre Dame coaches” crowd is getting in on the fun too.
You’re projecting my man. We didn’t absolve anyone of anything. The investigators did.
One day, you or your child might have to take responsibility for their own actions. I guess today is not that day.
You must not have been raised Catholic. The Catholics specialize in not taking responsibility for their actions. That’s why so many former churches in the Northeast are now bars.
Fast swimming gets a pass at virtually every club in America. Even the clubs that claim to teach kids lessons on humanity, humility, and citizenship will turn a blind eye to bad behavior for fast kids.
This is how you create Brock Allen Turners.
It’s amazing how the people who do stupid/bad/morally wrong things are the ones who always whine the loudest about how unfairly they’re treated.
People who are positive, uplifting, rules-following members of their community never whine that they’re being treated unfairly.
Wonder why.
Seems like they’re in the middle of a FAFO situation to me. They get to study is my guess. Could be worse.
They’re just looking for ways to try to cut teams now.
Is this an issue at ND only? It seems farfetched to me, to assume other institutions are not facing the same problem.
Ruining kids swimming is just a classic move for such an institution
This time the kids are the ones that did it
can we get odds on how many will end up at SMU?
Wasn’t that part of the problem?
Do the coaches still get paid this year? Feel bad for them if it really was without their knowledge as the report said, and the new head coach doing great things in his first two years, then… this.
Yes. The women’s team carries on, and most coaches in combined programs (the one exception I know of is Dave Durden) don’t have a separate contract for the men’s and women’s teams.
NCAA allows a different # of staff members for single and combined programs. Will this be a problem? Typically in unique situations, you have to submit an appeal the NCAA to get special allowances.
That’s a good point. I wonder if the men’s diving team still competing clarifies that problem without getting too deep into the complexities of appeals and such.
Women’s Team!