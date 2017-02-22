WATCH: Penn State Men’s Swimming & Diving Team Dance at THON Pep Rally

Penn State’s annual THON Pep Rally is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, having raised $136 million in its history. The organization’s mission statement says that it is “committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer,” and that their goal is “to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in pursuit of a cure.”

The organization holds events throughout the year, with the highlight event being the annual THON pep rally and THON weekend – the former being a stage-bound dance competition, and the latter being a 46-hour, no sleeping, no sitting, dance marathon.

At the THON Pep Rally, athletics teams get on stage and perform choreographed dances, and the men’s swimming & diving team is often a highlight.

On Wednesday, Penn State will begin competition in Columbus, Ohio at the 2017 Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships.

See the Men’s Swimming and Diving Team’s 2017 video below, along with highlights of other dances