WATCH: Michael Phelps, Natalie Coughlin Get Inducted Into USOPC Hall of Fame

Swimming legends Michael Phelps and Natalie Coughlin were among eight individuals inducted into the United States Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame on Friday as members of the Class of 2022.

The class also featured 55-time Paralympic swimming medalist Trischa Zorn-Hudson, who competed in seven Paralympic Games from 1980 to 2004.

The class featured a total of eight individuals, two teams, two legends, one coach and one special contributor.

One of the teams was the 1976 women’s 400 freestyle relay that was comprised of Kim Peyton, Jill Sterkel, Shirley Babashoff and Wendy Boglioli. The quartet broke the world record and upset the East German that had won back-to-back world titles in 1973 and 1975.

Class of 2022 Inductees:

Natalie Coughlin (swimming)

(swimming) Muffy Davis (Para alpine skiing and Para-cycling)

Mia Hamm (soccer)

David Kiley (Para alpine skiing, Para track and field, and wheelchair basketball)

Michelle Kwan (figure skating)

Michael Phelps (swimming)

(swimming) Lindsey Vonn (alpine skiing)

Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming)

The 1976 Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team

The 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team

Gretchen Fraser (legend: alpine skiing)

Roger Kingdom (legend: track and field)

Pat Summitt (coach: basketball)

Billie Jean King (special contributor)

Phelps is the most decorated athlete in Olympic history, owning a career total of 26 medals, 23 of them being gold.

Coughlin owns 12 career Olympic medals, including back-to-back individual golds in the women’s 100 backstroke in 2004 and 2008. She also won gold on the U.S. women’s 800 free relay in Athens.

Below, find some images from the event, along with the induction speeches:

1976 WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

OTHER INDUCTION SPEECHES

Roger Kingdom

Muffy Davis

Mia Hamm

David Kiley

Michelle Kwan

Lindsey Vonn

Gretchen Fraser (Jeff Fraser on her behalf)

2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team

Billie Jean King