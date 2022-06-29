WATCH: Michael Phelps, Natalie Coughlin Get Inducted Into USOPC Hall of Fame

Michael Phelps – The induction of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 took place June 24, 2022 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by Mark Reis
Michael Phelps – The induction of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 took place June 24, 2022 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by Mark Reis
Michael Phelps was joined by his family before being inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo June 24, 2022. Photo by Mark Reis
Michael Phelps was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo June 24, 2022. Photo by Mark Reis
Natalie Coughlin – The induction of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 took place June 24, 2022 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Photo by Mark Reis
Natalie Coughlin was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo June 24, 2022.
Natalie Coughlin was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022, during a ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo June 24, 2022.
Shirley Babashoff, right, speaks on behalf of members of the 1976 U.S. Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team which was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 June 24, 2022 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Pictured are, left to right, Barbara Peyton (mother of team member Kim Peyton), Jennifer Hooker and Wendy Boglioli. Photo by Mark Reis
Shirley Babashoff, right, speaks on behalf of members of the 1976 U.S. Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team which was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 June 24, 2022 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. Pictured are, left to right, Barbara Peyton (mother of team member Kim Peyton), Jennifer Hooker and Wendy Boglioli. Photo by Mark Reis
James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism.
Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …