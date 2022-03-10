Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Women, Texas Men Hold #1 Ranks In Final CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

by SwimSwam 2

March 10th, 2022 College, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the season’s final edition of Division I Top 25 poll. The committee, comprised of Division I coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The poll does not aim to predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The University of Texas men and University of Virginia women are the top dual meet teams in the country. Both teams were ranked first in all six polls of 2021-22 season.

On the men’s side, the Longhorns (350 points) took every first-place vote to maintain their place at the top of the poll. NC State (336), California (322) and Indiana (301) retained their positions at second, third and fourth, respectively. Stanford (294) broke into the top five, up one spot from last month. There were no newcomers this month. Princeton was the only additional team to receive votes.

For the women, the first place Cavaliers collected 13 top votes and 349 points. Stanford (331) jumped 3 spots to second and took the remaining first-place vote. Texas (316) moved to third. NC State (313) is fourth and Tennessee (297) fifth. Texas A&M (49) climbed into the rankings this month at 22nd. In all, twenty-nine teams earned votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. Each committee includes nine representatives from the Power Five leagues, five at-large programs, and two media members. The women and men committee chairs are Naya Higashijima (SMU) and Bill Roberts (Navy). This was the final poll of the season.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 350
2 2 NC State 336
2 3 California 322
4 4 Indiana 301
5 6 Stanford 294
6 5 Florida 287
7 7 Arizona State 265
8 8 Virginia Tech 250
9 9 Ohio State 238
10 10 Louisville 227
11 12 Georgia 207
12 13 Michigan 195
13 11 Southern California 170
14 17 Tennessee 169
15 19 Alabama 150
16 16 Auburn 144
17 15 Virginia 123
18 23 Texas A&M 115
19 18 Harvard 99
20 14 Missouri 85
21 20 Arizona 69
22 24 Wisconsin 67
23 21 Florida State 40
24 22 Georgia Tech 31
25 25 Northwestern 14

Also Receiving Votes

Princeton (2)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Virginia 349
2 5 Stanford 331
2 2 Texas 316
4 4 NC State 313
5 3 Tennessee 297
6 6 Ohio State 274
7 8 California 263
8 10 Alabama 245
9 9 Michigan 231
10 7 Louisville 228
11 11 Southern California 226
12 13 Kentucky 197
13 12 Georgia 184
14 15 Indiana 156
15 17 Florida 156
16 14 Wisconsin 138
17 16 Northwestern 130
18 18 Auburn 110
19 21 North Carolina 97
20 20 Minnesota 89
21 22 Virginia Tech 59
22 NR Texas A&M 49
23 19 Missouri 43
24 25 Duke 36
25 25 South Carolina 18

Also Receiving Votes
UCLA (7), Notre Dame (4), Arizona State (3), Florida State (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Jen Betz, Kansas; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair); Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Ben Loorz, UNVL; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Lea Maurer, Southern California; Jeana Kempe, South Carolina; Jos Smith, Utah; Mike Stephens, Boston College; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Jerry Champer, Georgia; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Dan Schemmel, Stanford; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Trevor Maida, Wisconsin; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

