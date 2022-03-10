Virginia Women, Texas Men Hold #1 Ranks In Final CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the season’s final edition of Division I Top 25 poll. The committee, comprised of Division I coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The poll does not aim to predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The University of Texas men and University of Virginia women are the top dual meet teams in the country. Both teams were ranked first in all six polls of 2021-22 season.

On the men’s side, the Longhorns (350 points) took every first-place vote to maintain their place at the top of the poll. NC State (336), California (322) and Indiana (301) retained their positions at second, third and fourth, respectively. Stanford (294) broke into the top five, up one spot from last month. There were no newcomers this month. Princeton was the only additional team to receive votes.

For the women, the first place Cavaliers collected 13 top votes and 349 points. Stanford (331) jumped 3 spots to second and took the remaining first-place vote. Texas (316) moved to third. NC State (313) is fourth and Tennessee (297) fifth. Texas A&M (49) climbed into the rankings this month at 22nd. In all, twenty-nine teams earned votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. Each committee includes nine representatives from the Power Five leagues, five at-large programs, and two media members. The women and men committee chairs are Naya Higashijima (SMU) and Bill Roberts (Navy). This was the final poll of the season.