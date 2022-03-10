Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Zone B: Tennessee Men Add Third NCAA Diver To Wrap Championships

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
  • Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
  • Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
  • Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

MEN’S PLATFORM

The Zone B Diving Championships wrapped up on Wednesday with the men’s platform event, and two more divers earned NCAA qualification.

Miami’s Maxwell Flory came out on top in the event, while his teammate Zach Cooper and Tennessee’s Jacob Reasor were the two men who earned qualification for NCAAs in two weeks.

A total of seven spots were available for qualification in the event, with Flory joined by Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, Alabama’s Mohamed Farouk and Florida’s Leonardo Garcia as the other three divers who conclude the competition having qualified to compete in all three events at NCAAs.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women
Diver Event(s)
Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC* 1m, 3m, Pl
Mia Vallee, Miami* 1m, 3m
Brooke Schultz, South Carolina* 1m, 3m
Emma Gullstrand, Miami (FL)* 1m, 3m
Margo O’Meara, Duke* 1m, 3m, Pl
Maddison Pullinger, Duke 1m, 3m
Meghan Wenzel, Georgia 1m
Camryn Hidalgo, Georgia Tech* 1m, 3m, Pl
Maha Amer, Florida* 1m, 3m, Pl
Maha Gouda, FIU* 1m, Pl
Grace Cable, Tennessee 3m, Pl
Carina Lumia, Florida 3m
Allyah Watson, Duke* Pl
Tanesha Lucoe, Alabama Pl
Anna Bradescu, Georgia Tech Pl

Men
Diver Event(s)
Anton Down Jenkins, UNC* 1m, 3m
Bryden Hattie, Tennessee* 1m, 3m, Pl
Maxwell Flory, Miami (FL)* 1m, 3m, Pl
Mohamed Farouk, Alabama* 1m, 3m, Pl
Zhenwei Li, Alabama* 1m
Matthew Wade, Tennessee 1m, 3m
Conner Pruitt, Auburn* 1m, 3m
Leonardo Garcia, Florida* 1m, 3m, Pl
Alexander Hart, UNC 3m
Emanuel Vazquez, South Carolina 3m, Pl
Bayne Bennett, NC State 1m, 3m
Anton Svirskyi, Florida 3m, Pl
Zach Cooper, Miami (FL)* Pl
Jacob Reasor, Tennessee Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

