Video: Lo Stile Preferito Da Sarah Sjostrom? Non E’ il Delfino!

Speedo Announces New Tech Suits: Fastskin Pure Valor and Pure Intent The new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor combine innovative new technologies and new fabrics applied intelligently to make the perfect suit for every type of competitive swimmer.

Dressel Will Go To Training Camp Right After World Champs: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com Caeleb Dressel said Worlds is just as big a focus as the Olympics…but the ultimate goal is the Olympics. On that point, Dressel shared he would be going straight to training camp after World Championships to start his ramp-up to the U.S. Olympic Trials.