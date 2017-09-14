USA Swimming Releases 2018 Time Standards for Summer Nationals

USA Swimming has released time standards for the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

The meet will take place July 25th-29th in Irvine, CA, and will serve as the qualifier for Pan Pacific Championships, happening in Tokyo in August 2018, as the primary meet for Americans next year. 2018 Nationals will also serve as one of two qualifiers (the second being Pan Pacs) for the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

As could be expected, the times are faster than the 2016 Olympic Trials cuts as well at the 2017 Nationals cuts.

Exact selection criteria for the Pan Pacs team has not been made available yet, but the top three swimmers in almost every event at Nationals usually earn an invite, with the top four in the 100 and 200 free getting invited for relay purposes. Once swimmers are on the team, they can swim extra events – teams aren’t limited in number of entries as they are at the World Championships and Olympics.

Swimmers who are 18 years old & under and possess at least one individual qualifying time can enter up to two additional bonus events, provided that they have achieved the bonus time standard (listed below the main cuts).

2018 National Championships Time Standards:

Women Men SCY LCM Event SCY LCM 22.29 25.99 50 Freestyle 19.79 23.19 48.89 56.39 100 Freestyle 43.09 50.49 1:45.89 2:01.79 200 Freestyle 1:35.59 1:51.39 4:43.79 4:16.89 500/400 Freestyle 4:19.39 3:57.79 9:48.09 8:48.09 1000/800 Freestyle 9:04.99 8:12.99 16:18.09 16.49.19 1650/1500 Freestyle 15:10.09 15:44.89 53.29 1:02.99 100 Backstroke 46.79 56.79 1:55.39 2:15.59 200 Backstroke 1:44.79 2:03.29 1:00.69 1:10.99 100 Breaststroke 53.39 1:03.29 2:11.69 2:33.79 200 Breastroke 1:58.29 2:18.09 52.99 1:00.89 100 Butterfly 47.29 54.49 1:57.79 2:14.59 200 Butterly 1:45.09 2:01.69 1:58.29 2:17.99 200 IM 1:45.19 2:04.69 4:12.09 4:53.19 400 IM 3:46.99 4:26.89 x 3:52.69 4×100 Free Relay x 3:29.29 x 8:22.19 4×200 Free Relay x 7:42.79 x 4:18.29 4×100 Medley Relay x 3:50.09

18 & Under Bonus Times: