USA Swimming Names Coaches for Three International Open Water Competitions

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of swimming in the United States, today announced the names of six coaches who will lead the U.S. rosters at the upcoming FINA World Open Water Championships, FINA Marathon Swim World Series Paris and the FINA Open Water World Junior Championships.

The FINA World Open Water Championships, which take place June 26-30 in Budapest, Hungary, will feature Corey Chitwood (Indiana University) as the U.S. head coach. Both Ron Aitken (Sandpipers of Nevada) and Anthony Nesty (University of Florida) will serve as assistant coaches. This will be Chitwood’s first experience on a FINA World Championships coaching staff, while Aitken and Nesty make their open water worlds debuts following their time serving as coaches for this year’s pool team. For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/2022Worlds.

Leading the U.S. head-coaching charge at the FINA Marathon Swim World Series Paris from July 9-10 in Paris, France will be Chitwood and Rich Murphy (University of Tennessee). Chitwood and Murphy combined to have three current Indiana or Tennessee swimmers compete at the last leg of the series, which took place in May in Portugal. For additional details on the upcoming meet in Paris, click here.

For the FINA World Junior Open Water Championship on September 16-18 in Mahé, Seychelles, the U.S. will be led by Norm Wright (NOVA of Virginia) and Michael Kinross (Sandpipers of Nevada). The two will guide a team of 12 American swimmers. To view the full U.S. roster, click here. Competition details can be found here.

For selection procedures and additional open water resources, visit www.usaswimming.org/swimmers-parents/swimmers/open-water.

