USA Swimming Names 24 Swimmers to 2018 Open Water Select Camp

USA Swimming has announced a lineup of 24 swimmers for its 2018 National Open Water Select Camp that will take place at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin from August 23rd-26th. The group includes 12 male and 12 female swimmers.

At the camp, swimmers will learn about open water strategies, open water technique, nutrition, and recovery from a side of the sport where, generally, local coaches have far less experience and where strategy is far more complex than in pool swimming.

The Pleasanat Prairie RecPlex sits on the shores of Lake Andrea southeastern Wisconsin, about midway between Milwaukee and Chicago. The whole facility sits on 425 acres, and is the largest municipally-owned recreational facility in North America.

In addition to a coaching staff of experienced open water coaches, the camp will be led by current and former U.S. National Team open water swimmers David Heron, Emily (Brumemann) Klueh, and Ashley Twichell. Klueh participated in the Open Water Select Camp as an athlete in 2009 and Twichell did so in 2011. The 29-year old Twichell is the defending World Champion in the 5km open water race.

Swimmers were chosen for the camp on the basis of both results of the Junior races at the 2018 Open Water Nationals, and times in the pool 1500.

Coaches & Staff

John Payne (TAC Titans) – Head Coach

Meredith Carroll (Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas) – Assistant Coach

Joey Ferreri (Bearcat Aquatics) – Assistant Coach

John Flanagan (Kamehameha Swim Club) – Assistant Coach

Aaron Mahaney (University of Montevallo) – Head Manager

Jon Bescher (New Wave Swim Team) – Assistant Manager

Katie Crider (New Trier Aquatics) – Assistant Manager

Morgan Weinberg (USA Swimming) – Camp Director

12 male and 12 female athletes selected (or 12 athletes from each gender).

The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 5K National Open Water Championships;

The top two available male and the top two available female finishers will be selected off of the results of the 2018 Junior 7.5K National Open Water Championships;

Then, six male and six female athletes who are under 23 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle;

Lastly, two male and two female athletes who are under 18 at the time of performance will be selected off of the top 2017 times in the SWIMS database based on USA Swimming Power Points in the 1500 meter freestyle.

