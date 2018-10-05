USA Diver Krysta Palmer Signs with Aussie Swimwear Brand Funkita

Australian swimwear label Funkita has added Team USA Diver Krysta Palmer to its list of standout international athletes.

At age 20, Krysta made the switch from trampolining to diving with knee injuries motivating her to try her luck on the diving board. After only five years in the sport, her first international competition was the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary where Krysta won bronze in the team event. Since then she has represented Team USA at competitions around the world, including the 2018 FINA World Cup in China where she placed 5th in the 3m springboard and earned bronze in the team event with diving partner, David Dinsmore.

Outside of training Krysta works as a diving coach and has a degree in kinesiology from the University of Nevada. She is coached and inspired by six-time Chinese National Champion Jianli You, who in 2015, coached Palmer to one of the top individual seasons in the University of Nevada, Reno’s diving history.

To see Kyrsta in action click here.

Diving news is courtesy of Funkita, a SwimSwam partner.