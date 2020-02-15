Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UC Santa Cruz Men, Pepperdine Women Lead Heading Into Final Day Of PCSC Champs

by SwimSwam 0

February 15th, 2020 College, NCAA Division II

PACIFIC COLLEGIATE SWIM & DIVE CONFERENCE (PCSC) – MEN AND WOMEN

  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
  • Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California
  • Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Cal State East Bay women (1x)
  • Championship Central
  • Results

Courtesy: Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The 2020 PCSC Championships continued Friday at East LA College with 12 more events, highlighted by the 400 medley relay. With just one day left in the meet, Pepperdine now sits in first for the women after leapfrogging Cal State East Bay in second, while Azusa Pacific sits in third. On the men’s side, UC Santa Cruz is still holding onto its lead while Concordia enters the final day in second and Biola sits in third.

Day 3 Team Standings

Women Men
1. Pepperdine 944.5 1. UC Santa Cruz 1019.5
2. Cal State East Bay 930.5 2. Concordia 964
3. Azusa Pacific 408 3. Biola 947
4. Biola 371 4. Fresno Pacific 612.5
5. Fresno Pacific 306 5. Simpson 330
6. Concordia 267 6. Soka 296
7. Loyola Marymount 255 7. Master’s 247
8. Alaska-Fairbanks 250 8. Arizona Christian 29
9. UC Santa Cruz 237
10. Sok 157
11. Westmont 156
12.Arizona Christian 137
13. Master’s 118
14. Simpson 14

More to follow…

The final day the championship meet will feature six swimming events each for the men and women. Teams will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay and the 1,650 free.

Prelims are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with senior recognition set for 4 p.m. and finals starting at approximately 5 p.m. at East LA College in Monterey Park. The meet will be livestreamed via Take It Live here. For more information about the meet, click here. You can find individual team recaps of Day 3 below.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!