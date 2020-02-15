UC Santa Cruz Men, Pepperdine Women Lead Heading Into Final Day Of PCSC Champs

PACIFIC COLLEGIATE SWIM & DIVE CONFERENCE (PCSC) – MEN AND WOMEN
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 12-15th
- Location: East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, California
- Defending Champions: Concordia men (1x); Cal State East Bay women (1x)
Courtesy: Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The 2020 PCSC Championships continued Friday at East LA College with 12 more events, highlighted by the 400 medley relay. With just one day left in the meet, Pepperdine now sits in first for the women after leapfrogging Cal State East Bay in second, while Azusa Pacific sits in third. On the men’s side, UC Santa Cruz is still holding onto its lead while Concordia enters the final day in second and Biola sits in third.
Day 3 Team Standings
|Women
|Men
|1. Pepperdine
|944.5
|1. UC Santa Cruz
|1019.5
|2. Cal State East Bay
|930.5
|2. Concordia
|964
|3. Azusa Pacific
|408
|3. Biola
|947
|4. Biola
|371
|4. Fresno Pacific
|612.5
|5. Fresno Pacific
|306
|5. Simpson
|330
|6. Concordia
|267
|6. Soka
|296
|7. Loyola Marymount
|255
|7. Master’s
|247
|8. Alaska-Fairbanks
|250
|8. Arizona Christian
|29
|9. UC Santa Cruz
|237
|10. Sok
|157
|11. Westmont
|156
|12.Arizona Christian
|137
|13. Master’s
|118
|14. Simpson
|14
The final day the championship meet will feature six swimming events each for the men and women. Teams will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay and the 1,650 free.
Prelims are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with senior recognition set for 4 p.m. and finals starting at approximately 5 p.m. at East LA College in Monterey Park. The meet will be livestreamed via Take It Live here. For more information about the meet, click here. You can find individual team recaps of Day 3 below.
