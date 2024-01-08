UC Santa Barbara Picks Up Commitment from 2x 500 Free Colorado State Champion Amelie Ogilby

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amélie Ogilby, a senior at Colorado Rocky Mountain School, has announced her commitment and signed her national letter of intent (NLI) to join UC-Santa Barbara in the fall of 2024. Ogilby is a distance specialist from Carbondale, Colorado who swims for Team Sopris Swimming. She’s the two-time defending CHSAA 3A 500 freestyle champion, winning in both 2022 and 2023.

Last summer, she also won the 400-meter IM (4:58.61) at the Western Zone Senior Championships, improving from her 2nd place finish in 2022. She followed up by adding a 3rd place finish in the 200m back (2:21.22), 4th in the 200m IM (2:22.57), 5th in the 200m breast (2:44.07), and 6th in the 1500m free (17:39.20).

Top Times (SCY):

500 freestyle: 4:56.63 (Feb 2023)

1650 freestyle: 16:49.91 (Dec 2022)

400 IM: 4:21.60 (Mar 2023)

200 backstroke: 2:02.24 (Mar 2023)

Ogilby, a 2019 Zones Team Oregon member, told the Post Independent that she is “really excited to be swimming at a Division I level in college while also being able to pursue an academic career that [she is] passionate about.” She cites her interest in marine biology as a major factor that drew her to UC-Santa Barbara.

Ogilby’s family has deep connections to the swimming community. Her great grandfather was a National High School Record holder in the 200-yard freestyle, her grandfather was an Olympic Trials qualifier, and her grandmother and dad both swam in college.

Most recently, she competed at Winter Juniors – West where she swam season bests in all her events. Her best finish came in the 1650 freestyle where she finished 27th (17:17.36).

It’s her prowess in the mile that should make UC-Santa Barbara most excited about her arriving on campus this coming fall. At the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, Ogilby’s personal best would’ve earned her 3rd place and made her the fastest swimmer on the roster for the season.

Her best times in the 400 IM and the 500 freestyle would have also earned her second swims. In the 400 IM, her 4:21.60 would’ve been the fastest qualifying time and eventually finished 6th. In the 500 free, she would have qualified for the ‘B’ final and placed 14th.

UC-Santa Barbara finished 4th at the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships with 544 points behind BYU (592), UC-San Diego (604) and Hawaii (774). BYU has left the MPSF conference for the Big 12, giving the UCSB Gauchos an opportunity to push further up the conference standings.

Ogilby joins Sophia Hook, Miranda Stevenson, Coco Quill in UC-Santa Barbara’s 2024 recruiting class.

