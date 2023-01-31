U.S. Paralympic Swimming Names 39 Athletes to 2023 National Team

U.S. Paralympics Swimming has named their 39-person roster for the 2023 National Team. Of the 39 athletes, 37 are returners from 2022.

Athletes must hit either A, B, or C time standards for their classification to be named to the National Team. The 2023 standards have not been published, and the USOPC has not responded to SwimSwam’s request for them.

Jessica Long, one of the most decorated paralympic swimmers in history, makes her return to the national team after opting out of World Championships this summer for a break. She is joined by other veterans like Leanne Smith, who won a total of 7 gold medals at the 2022 Para Swimming Championships this summer in Madeira, Portugal. Other gold medalists from the recent World Championships include Elizabeth Marks, McKenzie Coan, Anastasia Pagonis, and Gia Pergolini.

University of Northern Iowa’s Oliva Chambers is making her debut on the national team after being honored as the Swimmer of the Meet at the 2022 U.S. Para Swimming National Championship in December. Chambers is not the only collegiate athlete on the team, as Minnesota’s Summer Schmit has also earned a spot after breaking her own S9 American Record in the 200 fly this past November. Paralympic medalist Ahalya Lettenberger from Rice also makes her return to the National Team.

Tokyo Paralympian Lawrence Sapp headlines the men’s roster after winning two events at Paralympic Nationals. Trevor Lukacsko is a newcomer to the team, but he too was a double event winner at Nationals in December. They are joined by other Tokyo 2020 medalists with Matthew Torres, Jamal Hill, and David Abrahams.

At the World Para Swimming Championships, Team USA came away with the 2nd-highest medal count at 60 total, including 24 gold medals. In addition to her 7 gold medals, Smith also set S3 world records in the 50 and 100 free.

The National Team has the opportunity to qualify for and compete at major domestic and international competitions. This year’s schedule includes the Para Swimming World Series in Indianapolis, the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, and the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships.

