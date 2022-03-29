Ty Triche Commits to Howard with Program Top-10 Times in 200/500 Free

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Humble, Texas-native Ty Triche has announced his intention to swim for Howard University beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am very proud to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Howard University. I would like to thank my parents, teachers, and amazing coaches for always supporting me and helping me get to where I am.”

Triche is a senior at Summer Creek High School in Houston. He swims year-round with Eagle Swimming Association and specializes in freestyle. During his senior year of high school swimming, Triche notched best times in the 100 free and 200 free at the Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) Regional Championship leading off the 400 free relay and placing third in the 200 free. He also took fifth in the 500 free, although his best times come from TISCA in November 2021.

Best SCY times:

100 free – 47.50

200 free – 1:43.99

500 free – 4:46.40

1650 free – 17:0.51

Howard had a 5-1 dual meet record this past season, and the Bison were runners-up at the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championships, where Triche would have scored in the B finals of the 200 free and 500 free. He will join a formidable distance group led by Luke-Kennedy Thompson and Mark-Anthony Thompson next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.