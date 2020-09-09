Tokyo, Toronto ISL Teams Reveal New Logos

With the International Swimming League (ISL) set to make some major announcements regarding Season 2 on Wednesday, the logos and subsequent team rosters are now listed on the league’s website.

The league’s two new teams, the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings, have the following logos featured:

TORONTO TITANS

The Titans logo features a red, blue and black color scheme, with a swimmer in the middle diving into the water. It doesn’t step on the toes of any of the other team’s colors, coming closest to Energy Standard, who are primarily red and blue, and the DC Trident, who are red and white.

TOKYO FROG KINGS

The Frog Kings, as you may have anticipated, have a green frog as their logo with a unique typeface for the team name and a clean black background. The green/black combo doesn’t closely resemble any of the other team logos.

ORIGINAL 8 TEAM LOGOS FOR SEASON 2