Swim Ireland’s Return To Water Video Tribute Will Move You

In a beautiful tribute to what water means to those who enter it, Swim Ireland has marked the launch of their ‘Return to Water’ campaign.

Featuring the faces of competitive swimmers, divers, learn-to-swim participants, leisure swimmers, water polo players, and more, of all ages, the video above emits the compilation of emotions we all feel when dipping our toes back in the medium that drives our ambitions day after day.

Speaking from a pool’s perspective, the video’s narrative begins, “It’s been lonely…so quiet…so calm…so empty.” This description connects with aquatic athletes on all levels, putting into words to how we’ve felt inside not being able to do what we all love due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swim Ireland conveys that their, ‘Return to Water Campaign is a reminder to their 20,000 strong membership not only that the necessary measures have been put in place to enable a safe Return to the Water but of the unique joy derived from being in the pool.’

The nation’s aquatic governing body reminds members that they have worked tirelessly with government, Sport Ireland, and public health officials to develop comprehensive protocols enabling a safe return to pool-based sports, with 80% of the Republic’s pools having now reopened successfully.

Speaking about the Return to Water campaign, chairman of Swim Ireland, Peter Conway commented: “Never before have we faced a period where our swimming pools remained closed and inactive for such a long period of time. We are delighted that so many of our facility partners around the country are now in a position to re-open swimming pools and we are encouraging our members to get back into the water, whilst respecting the guidelines in place for their safety, in support of our sport and Swim Ireland.

Now, more than ever, the support of Swim Ireland members in getting back to the pool is needed to ensure that our sport remains vibrant whilst continuing to grow and develop despite the different challenges we are all facing. The aquatic sports be it swimming, diving or water polo are more than just a sport, they are a life skill that can be called upon at any life stage to enjoy competitively or simply as a tool to enhance physical and mental well-being. We are really looking forward to reconnecting as a Swim Ireland family not just online but at last back in the water where we all belong.”