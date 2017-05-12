Timmers Takes 200 Free On Day 1 Of 2017 Belgium Open

2017 Belgium Open Swimming Championships

The 2017 Belgium Open Swimming Championships kicked off with two national records on night 1 of 3 in Antwerp. First for the women, Kimberly Buys became the first Belgian woman ever to clock a 50m butterfly time under the 26 second mark with her morning performance of 25.88 to claim the top seed. She found a way to shave off another tenth in tonight’s final, claiming her first gold of these championships in a new record time of 25.78. Both her outings today outdid her previous record of 26.03 set just last month in Amiens.

Basten Caerts got the job done in the men’s 50m breaststroke, firing off identical times in both his prelim and finals swims. His mark of 27.68 from the morning and evening took the title and established a new national record in the process. His female counterpart, national record holder Fanny Lecluyse, easily won the women’s equivalent of the same event, clocking 31.28 for first place.

The other notable result from day 1 came from 2016 Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers, who tried the 200m freestyle distance on for size in Antwerp. Splitting 25.69/27.17/27.17/27.07, Timmers stopped the clock in a swift 1:47.10 tonight to come within a tenth of his own personal best in the event. Although not enough to enter the world’s top 10 in the event for this season, Timmers did fall within .20 of the Belgian national record of 1:46.91 held by Glenn Surgeloose and his day 1 speed is perhaps a good sign of things to come for his 100m slated for Sunday.