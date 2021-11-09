Three More Hungarian Swimmers Test Positive For COVID At SC Euros

Three more members of the Hungarian team at the Short Course European Championships in Kazan tested positive for COVID-19, the LEN confirmed Tuesday, meaning the entire delegation was required to enter quarantine.

On November 5, it was confirmed that one member of the Hungarian team, Katalin Burian, had tested positive, meaning she had to be isolated in the team’s hotel for 14 days.

All close contacts to Burian initially tested negative via two rapid tests and one PCR test, but now, three more members of the team have tested positive.

The Hungarian delegation has entered quarantine and will undergo two PCR tests. If both tests come back negative, they are able to leave. For some, this would mean heading back to Hungary to compete in the National Short Course Championships, which will open on Thursday and run through Sunday.

The second test results are expected to come back on Thursday. As a result, the swimmers that competed in Kazan are expected to miss the opening day of competition at Nationals.

There were a total of 13 swimmers on the Hungarian team at the SC European Championships, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Russia has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases of late, nearing 40,000 new daily cases over the last week.