The Sprint King is Back: Florent Manaudou Drops a 20.77 50 Free at ISL Match 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Saturday, October 5th – Sunday, October 6th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana University Natatorium (IUPUI)

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions

When France’s Florent Manaudou announced in March that he was ready to come back to the pool after a two-year hiatus in which he played handball for the Aix-en-Provence club, no one knew what to expect. But this 6′ 6”, 210-pound sprinter loves winning even more than he loves swimming, and it didn’t take long to assess his chances for a comeback. At his first competition since winning the silver medal in the 50m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he clocked the 8th-fastest 50m free (21.73) for the first seven months of the year at Setti Colli Trophy in Rome. That was the product of 10 weeks of training.

Fast-forward three months to Indianapolis, where Manaudou is competing with Energy Standard, and the 2012 Olympic Champion in the 50m free is even more impressive. On the first day of competition at the ISL’s inaugural quad match, he blasted a 20.77 to win the 50 SCM free by more than half a body length. His teammate Ben Proud touched second (21.39) for a 1-2 Energy Standard punch. Manaudou’s 20.77 is the top SCM performance in the world so far this year.

36 minutes after his 50 free victory, Manaudou went 23.77 in the 50 SCM backstroke to finish fourth. He had a quick start and seemed to lead at the turn but was beaten to the touch by his Energy Standard teammate Kliment Kolesnikov (23.29), Aqua Centurions’ Simone Sabbioni (23.52), and DC Trident’s Andreas Vazaios (23.69).

A half hour later Manaudou contributed to the winning 4×100 free relay with a split of 46.84 (22.19/24.65).