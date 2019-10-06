Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Sprint King is Back: Florent Manaudou Drops a 20.77 50 Free at ISL Match 1

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

When France’s Florent Manaudou announced in March that he was ready to come back to the pool after a two-year hiatus in which he played handball for the Aix-en-Provence club, no one knew what to expect. But this 6′ 6”, 210-pound sprinter loves winning even more than he loves swimming, and it didn’t take long to assess his chances for a comeback. At his first competition since winning the silver medal in the 50m freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, he clocked the 8th-fastest 50m free (21.73) for the first seven months of the year at Setti Colli Trophy in Rome. That was the product of 10 weeks of training.

Fast-forward three months to Indianapolis, where Manaudou is competing with Energy Standard, and the 2012 Olympic Champion in the 50m free is even more impressive. On the first day of competition at the ISL’s inaugural quad match, he blasted a 20.77 to win the 50 SCM free by more than half a body length. His teammate Ben Proud touched second (21.39) for a 1-2 Energy Standard punch. Manaudou’s 20.77 is the top SCM performance in the world so far this year.

36 minutes after his 50 free victory, Manaudou went 23.77 in the 50 SCM backstroke to finish fourth. He had a quick start and seemed to lead at the turn but was beaten to the touch by his Energy Standard teammate Kliment Kolesnikov (23.29), Aqua Centurions’ Simone Sabbioni (23.52), and DC Trident’s Andreas Vazaios (23.69).

A half hour later Manaudou contributed to the winning 4×100 free relay with a split of 46.84 (22.19/24.65).

 

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DutchWomen

His first 15m in London were textbook. Best first 15 I’ve ever seen.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Dude

Dressel??????

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Ragnar

Tokyo won’t know what hit them next summer, 50 and 100 free world records on the men’s side are a guarantee, the return of Lochte, Milak and Regans first trip to the big stage, the first Olympics without Phelps since 1996, Simone potentially(fingers crossed) sweeping the 50 and 100, will Campbell and sjorstorm finally peak at the right time, SwimSwam writers I hope you get some rest before it begins!!!

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Sccoach

I think we need an internet sleuth to fact check this Michael Phelps Olympic appearance in 1996

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Dude

They said since as in 1996 was the last Olympics without Phelps. That’s actually ridiculous to think about.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 seconds ago
Marmot

Great – and he’s not wearing a Speedo anymore, so he’s likely going to be a hair faster. Things are settling in nicely for Dressel, Manaudou, Chalmers, etc. to have competition to get pushed to new heights

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!