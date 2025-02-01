The Nerves That Keep Me Going

Courtesy of Kevin Pierce. Follow Kevin on SubStack here.

It happens every year. As we approach the championship meets—the ones that swimmers and coaches alike circle on the calendar—the nerves start creeping in. My stomach gets tied up in knots. Sleep becomes a luxury as my mind races through race strategies, lineup possibilities, and what-ifs. I check the meet sheet over and over again, searching for that perfect combination of events that will put our team in the best position to succeed.

And yet, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’ve come to realize that the nerves, the sleepless nights, and the anxious energy are all signs that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. If I didn’t feel this way—if I wasn’t pacing my kitchen at midnight running through scenarios in my head—then maybe this wouldn’t be the right path for me. The moment I stop feeling this way is the moment I need to step away from coaching.

The Weight of Championship Season

There’s something different about these meets. The regular season is a grind, filled with tough practices, dual meets, and team-building moments. But championship season? That’s where everything is magnified. It’s where hard work meets opportunity, and where all the early morning practices, grueling sets, and technical adjustments are put to the test.

I know how much this means to my swimmers. I see the hours they’ve put in, the sacrifices they’ve made. And I want, more than anything, for them to have the moment they’ve worked for. I want them to feel the rush of touching the wall, looking up at the clock, and seeing a time that reflects all their dedication. I want them to feel the joy of standing on the podium, knowing they gave everything they had.

That’s why I can’t just turn it off. That’s why, as much as I tell my swimmers to control what they can and let go of the rest, I struggle to take my own advice. Because I care.

“Coaches Are Like Ducks”

Former Philadelphia Flyers coach Ken Hitchcock once said, “Coaches are like ducks. Calm on top, but paddling underneath. Believe me, there’s a lot of leg movement.” That quote hits home, especially this time of year.

On the pool deck, I do my best to be the steady presence my swimmers need. I crack jokes, give encouragement, and exude confidence in them—even if my stomach is doing backflips inside. Because they don’t need to see the storm that’s brewing in my mind. They need to feel like they’re ready. That’s my job. To make sure they believe in themselves, even when I’m running on two hours of sleep and fueled only by coffee and adrenaline.

Why the Nerves Matter

I used to think that getting nervous before big meets was a problem. That maybe I wasn’t doing something right if I couldn’t just relax and enjoy the moment. But now, I see it differently. The nerves don’t mean I’m weak or unprepared. They mean I care. They mean I’m invested. They mean I love what I do.

If I ever show up to a championship meet without that feeling—the weight of responsibility, the anticipation, the restless energy—that’s when I’ll know it’s time to walk away. Because that would mean I’m no longer all in.

But for now? For now, I embrace the knots in my stomach. I embrace the late-night strategy sessions and the overanalyzing and the deep breaths I have to take before the first race. Because that’s what it means to be a coach. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Let’s go race.

ABOUT KEVIN PIERCE

Kevin Pierce is a dedicated high school swim coach, leadership consultant, and advocate for athlete development. As the head coach of the Ridley High School boys’ swim team (Folsom, Pa), he has a passion for helping young swimmers reach their full potential, both in and out of the water. With years of experience in coaching, mentoring, and program development, Kevin specializes in leadership training, team culture, and athlete motivation.

Beyond the pool deck, Kevin is the founder of Green Mystique Leadership Consulting, where he works with youth and high school athletes to develop leadership skills that extend beyond sports. He is also the author of Leo The Lion’s Great Adventure, a children’s book that teaches leadership lessons through storytelling.

Kevin contributes to SwimSwam with insightful articles on high school swimming, leadership in sports, and strategies for fostering a winning team culture. His expertise in balancing athletic performance with leadership development makes him a valuable voice in the swimming community.