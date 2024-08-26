The Hungry Swimmer: The Pasta With Red Sauce

One of my favorite classic pre-meet meals during my swim career was a massive bowl of pasta. Some of my favorite memories from my years of swimming were eating pasta with my teammates every night of travel meets. Fuel your upcoming swim with this quick and satisfying protein-packed pasta in a hearty meat sauce- ideal for energy, endurance, and muscle recovery!

Ingredients

Your desired amount of pasta (I use chickpea pasta for extra protein!)

1 jar red pasta sauce of choice (I used Aldi’s organic pasta sauce!)

1 lb ground beef

Parmesan cheese

garlic powder

salt

pepper

red pepper flakes

Italian seasoning

Let’s Cook!

salt a pot of water and bring to a boil

once the water starts to boil, add desired amount of pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente

In a saucepan, add a dash of oil or butter and cook ground beef until brown, adding salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes to season

add the jar of sauce to the ground beef and let simmer on a low heat for 5-10 minutes

drain the pasta, serve with the sauce, and top with Parmesan cheese!

Enjoy and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your recreations of this recipe!