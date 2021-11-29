Texas Athletics To Pay Student-Athletes Directly Beginning In 2022

University of Texas student-athletes will begin receiving financial support from the school’s athletic department after a Supreme Court ruling in the Alston v. NCAA case, the school reported November 24.
Beginning with the 2022 spring semester, which starts in January, all student-athletes will receive the legally established maximum of $5,980 per year.
In the Alston v. NCAA legal case, the Supreme Court granted universities the opportunity to provide student-athletes with additional education-related benefits and direct financial support in the form of academic achievement awards.
“We’re excited to be able to provide our student-athletes with additional support, but as importantly, to continue to initiate programs that focus on their academic commitment and success,” said University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte.
“Our student‐athletes have a wonderful opportunity to engage in a world‐class academic experience while pursuing athletic excellence at the highest level.”
All eligible Texas Longhorn athletes will receive $2,990 in the upcoming spring semester, with the second payment to be made in the 2022 fall semester. This money is payable on top of the assistance student-athletes already receive from athletic scholarships.
“This additional academic benefit will be another way to bring out the very best in our student-athletes,” Del Conte added. “I can’t thank President Jay Hartzell and our campus leadership enough for helping us make this happen.”
What determines whether an athlete is eligible to receive the payment depends on the criteria put in place by the school. In Texas’ case, the UT Athletics release indicates that it will only be for those that are already on scholarship: “Texas Athletics has worked with campus leaders to develop a plan and establish criteria to provide education-related benefits and academic achievement awards to scholarship student-athletes through the Academic Enhancement Benefits program.”
However, Sports Illustrated reports that Ole Miss athletes—who were the first to receive this payment—simply needed to meet academic requirements in the previous semester in order to be eligible, specifically noting that walk-ons were included.
This announcement has big-time implications in the grand scheme of collegiate athletics.
On the plus side, it’s a huge positive for the athletes, who now have some additional income to go along with scholarships.
From a school’s perspective, it’s great if you’re a major institution like Texas, which can afford to offer student-athletes this payment.
For other schools, they may try and keep up by offering the same, which could dig them into a financial hole. Over the last year we’ve seen how fragile athletics departments are after numerous program cuts due to financial issues caused by the pandemic.
This will also serve as a major recruiting tactic. Any school in the Power Five conferences that doesn’t offer this added incentive will likely fall behind in that respect.
The Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 have all announced that they will allow their schools to determine how much of this new benefit they would pay, so others could offer athletes a payment that’s not necessarily the $5,980 maximum.
Ole Miss was the first school to issue the $2,990 payments for the spring semester, SI reported on Nov. 20.
“Everybody is going to do this, for sure everybody in the SEC,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told SI. “We thought, ‘Let’s get ahead of this.'”
The Rebels will spend a reported $2.48 million each year on roughly 415 athletes, Carter said. Texas, which generated a reported $22.1 million in profit during the 2019-20 fiscal year, has just over 500 athletes, according to Hookem.com.
Schools that can afford to do this will have a nice advantage when it comes to filling out their roster. If your a walk-on quality swimmer especially in-state this could be substantial.
Yup, the rich will be getting richer.
Kids just outside of times needed to be offered a scholarship are essentially extended a $6,000 scholarship. Also allows big name programs to be more flexible in how much they offer their top recruits and bring in more top talent.
I believe this is limited to scholarship athletes, so no luck for walk-ons.
I hope partial scholarship sports like swimming will get pro-rated $.
That’s kind of a critical question here. The article says “anyone eligible to compete” – swimswam, can u clarify this??
I have read that it extends past scholarship athletes, anyone named to a team can get this benefit Could be wrong.
UT article says “Texas Athletics has worked with campus leaders to develop a plan and establish criteria to provide education-related benefits and academic achievement awards to scholarship student-athletes through the Academic Enhancement Benefits program”
There’s no way schools could manage to even identify/categorize all non-scholarship athletes, let alone pay them. It’s relatively straightforward for schools to manage adding $ to existing scholarship athletes using the current infrastructure.
Definitely an entire SEC thing right now
It is everyone in Power 5 thing! I think schools can make their own rules as to who gets it. Probably anyone on any scholarship (10% or more?) will be eligible. If they can pay football coaches $10 million a year, this money will not be a problem for Power 5 schools.
I was born too early 🙁
When will the dam break? That’s a cool half million dollars a year just for the football team. Yeah, Texas swimming probably ranks a little higher within their department but some other schools…where do you think they are going to find that money? Non profit sports, especially at mid major or lower level power 5 better start planting those money trees
Yeah…something radical is about to change in college athletics.
Man, if you’re a swim fan and you hate the attention that football and basketball get now…just wait. It’s about to get real ugly.
What about the Big 10?
Basically pro swimmer pay