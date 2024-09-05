Texas Adds All-American Manny Pollard To Full-Time Staff As Assistant Diving Coach

Former All-American diver Manny Pollard has officially joined the University of Texas coaching staff after spending the last three seasons with the program as a graduate assistant.

Pollard, who previously competed for the University of Minnesota, was named an assistant diving coach with the Longhorns prior to the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Pollard represented Minnesota as a collegiate diver in the mid-2010s, becoming a three-time All-American after placing 13th in the men’s 1-meter at the 2015 NCAA Championships and then placing 5th on platform and 13th on 1-meter in 2016.

In July 2017, Pollard was named the head diving coach at the University of Illinois, serving three years with the program.

Since 2021, he’s been working with the University of Texas divers as a graduate assistant while studying, and after graduating with a Master’s degree this past May, now joins the staff full-time.

Since 2020, Pollard has also served as the Co-Chair for the USA Diving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. Pollard has been outspoken about the lack of Black leaders in the world of diving and his goal to change that.

At Texas, Pollard will continue to work under head diving coach Matt Scoggin, who has been a driving force behind the Longhorns’ sustained success in the NCAA, including Hailey Hernandez, Bridget O’Neil, Jordan Skilken, Nicholas Harris, Noah Duperre and Tanner Braunton all scoring at the NCAA Championships this past season.