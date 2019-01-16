Teenager Malgil Makes Turkish History In 400 IM

At the Anadolu Yıldızlar Ligi Seçmesi ve Performans Tespit Yarışları meet in Mersin, Turkey at the end of last month, 13-year-old Atakan Malgil made waves with a new National Age Group Record in the men’s 400m IM.

Splitting 1:02.84/1:13.26/1:22.75/1:03.61, the teen punched the wall in a final time of 4:42.47 for gold in a new lifetime best. His effort outperformed the previous age record for 13-year-olds that stood at 4:50.17 set by Sarpcan Tezel, while Malgil’s mark also surpassed the time standard of 4:43.53 that represents the age record for 14-year-olds.

For perspective, Malgil’s time of 4:42.47 would rank within the top 100 performances ever in the men’s 13-14 age group within the United States, and among the top 15 Americans for just 13-year olds. In the current FINA overall world rankings, the teen sits in the 19th spot. The fastest swim that we could find for an American 13-year old is a 4:37.5 done by Nick Arakelian in 2010 (though we can’t find records of Phelps’ best, and he was 4:24 at 14). You can see Malgil’s results from the Mersin meet last month here.

More recently, Malgil competed at his nation’s Short Course Championships, where he racked up 4 first place finishes. He took the 100m IM in 1:02.01, the 200m IM in 2:11.90, the 400m IM in 4:40.15 and the 200m free in 1:59.27.

The young swimmer is coached by Volkan Burak Tuncil.