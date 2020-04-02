Swimming From Home Talk Show: Matt Kredich on Moving Differently (At Home)

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Matt Kredich is a great innovated in our sport, always looking at new ways of doing things in and out of the water. However, Kredich admits that when everyone is forced to stay home, even he himself has had his world turned upside down, and is realizing how much he relied on routine and sameness in his day-to-day.

This time at home has allowed Kredich to start thinking up new ways to get his athletes moving outside of the water, and how those ways could benefit them in the water.