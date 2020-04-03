Swimming From Home: Lia Neal on Getting to Know Swimmers Outside the Pool

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

When I talked with Lia Neal, she was at her parents’ house in Brooklyn, at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Luckily, they don’t have to go outside much, and while she makes grocery runs, her home does a lot of the cooking. Lia talked about her new YouTube channel, where she has been posting weekly vlogs in which you can get to know her as a person, not just a swimmer. We also discussed her DJ aspirations and what she’s been doing to stay fit through the quarantine.