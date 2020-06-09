Swimming Australia Facing Financial Cuts to Combat Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Swimming Australia is bracing to take cost-cutting measures in order to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday Tasmanian reported.

Though many swimmers were recently allowed to return to training, the staff within the organization have taken pay and hours cuts, with more on the horizon.

“We haven’t had to lay people off yet but like every other sport, the next financial year looks ominous so we’re making some really prudent financial choices to make sure that we can keep our team of staff together as much as possible,” Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell told the Sunday Tasmanian.

“The challenge for us is we’ve got the Olympics and we don’t want to compromise our performance and to do that, we’ve got to have a number of things behind the scenes,” Russell added. “It’s a delicate balancing act so we’re trying to do out modelling for the next financial year from pretty optimistic to ‘this is Armageddon.'”

Australian elite swimmers have been told that their funding will continue through the postponed Olympics, according to the report, but the search for a permanent replacement for longtime head coach Jacco Verhaeren (who will depart when his contract ends in September), is on pause.

Swimming Australia announced the hiring of Rohan Taylor as head coach through the Tokyo Games, but according to Australian outlet The Examiner, the organization is still looking for a longterm replacement.