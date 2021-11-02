Swim Smart Gift Guide

Courtesy of Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.

Swimmers are always looking to get better…duh! That’s why we create products that help swimmers and coaches improve their abilities through “Ah Ha” moments. Make this Christmas special for your favorite swimmer!

Click on any banner below to see more videos, reviews and product details. If you have questions or looking for bulk pricing for teams or vendors, email [email protected]!

For Minnows

For Sharks

For Coaches

For Parents

There are moments in everyone’s swimming career that are once in a lifetime. Unfortunately, these are often lost in the endless digital junk of social media scrolls.

Make your child’s, your team’s or your personal swimming triumphs a permanent fixture on the wall with personalized handmade art created by our professional painter.

“A day is not wasted if a memory is made”

Still not sure what to get? We have Gift Cards too!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee or your money back!

Website

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Smart Side Newsletter

Why Join the Smart Side Newsletter?

– 10% off your first order to get you jump started

– Subscriber only deals!

– New product updates (we are always working on something new)

– Educationals for athletes, coaches and parents

Don’t forget to check out some of our other products. We have something for everyone: Big swimmers, little swimmers, coaches and even SWAG for parents!

www.swimsmarttoday.com

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

We would love the chance to Partner with you and your team (and vendors) to get you want you need and get your athletes swimming smarter!

Courtesy: Swim Smart, a SwimSwam partner.