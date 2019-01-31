Speedo Athletes Tease New Faskskin via Instagram Stories

Speedo Athletes from around the world are teasing the new Fastskin via their Instagram stories.
Speedo, the global giant in competitive swimming, has not made any official statements so far, but insiders have indicated a release is forthcoming in the not too distant future. SwimSwam will keep you posted as new information is released.
The Insta storm of story-teasers dropped over the last week from these Speedo International Athletes:
Mireia Belmonte – @missbelmont
Alia Atkinson – @alia_atkinson
EMMA MCKEON – @emmamckeon
David McKeon – @davidmckeon
ARIARNE TITMUS – @ariarnetitmus
viktor_bromer – @viktor_bromer
Sarah Köhler – @_sarahkohler_
LANI PALLISTER- @lanipallister
Melani Costa – @melani_costa1
Joeri Verlinden – @joeriverlinden
Tom Hauck – @tomtomahawkhauck
Clyde Lewis – @clydelew_95
Michaela Ryan – @_michaela.ryan
Jake Packard – @jake_packard
Kaylee Mckeown – @kaylee_mckeown
SwimSwam was on deck at the Pro Swim Series Knoxville, and Speedo USA Athletes – TeamSpeedo – were clearly testing the new Fastskin. We pressed Ryan Murphy for details, and he said, you’ll see everything soon enough.
See the images of the new techsuit SwimSwam captured at the Pro Swim here:
Speedo is a SwimSwam partner.