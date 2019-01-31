Speedo Athletes Tease New Faskskin via Instagram Stories

Speedo Athletes from around the world are teasing the new Fastskin via their Instagram stories.

Speedo, the global giant in competitive swimming, has not made any official statements so far, but insiders have indicated a release is forthcoming in the not too distant future. SwimSwam will keep you posted as new information is released.

The Insta storm of story-teasers dropped over the last week from these Speedo International Athletes:

Mireia Belmonte – @missbelmont

Alia Atkinson – @alia_atkinson

EMMA MCKEON – @emmamckeon

David McKeon – @davidmckeon

ARIARNE TITMUS – @ariarnetitmus

viktor_bromer – @viktor_bromer

Sarah Köhler – @_sarahkohler_

LANI PALLISTER- @lanipallister

Melani Costa – @melani_costa1

Joeri Verlinden – @joeriverlinden

Tom Hauck – @tomtomahawkhauck

Clyde Lewis – @clydelew_95

Michaela Ryan – @_michaela.ryan

Jake Packard – @jake_packard

Kaylee Mckeown – @kaylee_mckeown

SwimSwam was on deck at the Pro Swim Series Knoxville, and Speedo USA Athletes – TeamSpeedo – were clearly testing the new Fastskin. We pressed Ryan Murphy for details, and he said, you’ll see everything soon enough.

See the images of the new techsuit SwimSwam captured at the Pro Swim here:

Speedo is a SwimSwam partner.