Southern Indiana Picks Up Verbal From Freestyler Audrey Kalvaitis for 2025

Audrey Kalvaitis, a freestyler from Kingwood, Texas, has chosen the University of Southern Indiana to swim and study for the next four years.

Kalvaitis attended Kingwood High School, and she competes in club swimming with Blue Tide Aquatics. She’s a Texas 6A State Qualifier as well as a Sectionals qualifier.

“My swim career has been an amazing journey, and I’m so excited to see where it’s going to take me in my next few years and University of Southern Indiana. I’d like to thank my coaches- Coach Matt, Coach Quindt, Coach Robinson, and Coach Bailey for getting me where I am today. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my parents and family for always supporting me no matter what dreams I follow.”

A freestyler who can swim a wide range of distances, Kalvaitis’ high school career highlights include a UIL Region 6-6A title in the 50 free (24.30). She also picked up 6th in the 500 free in the same meet in the 500 freestyle (5:20.52).

In club swimming, Kalvaitis has posted impressive finishes at the Gulf LSC Senior Champs meets. Most recently, during the last long course season, she finished 6th in the mile (19:17.41).

Kalvaitis’ Best SCY Times

50 free – 24.15

100 free – 54.02

200 free – 1:57.89

500 free – 5:14.30

1650 free – 17:57.52

In Evansville, Kalvaitis will have the opportunity to help the Screaming Eagles in a range of freestyle events. Her lifetime bests would rank her 2nd in the 50 freestyle, 4th in the 100 freestyle, and 5th in the 200 freestyle among Southern Indiana swimmers this season. Thus, she will be a strong contender for a spot on several relay teams.

While her 50 is undoubtedly her best event, as she has hit 24-low a number of times since 2023, be on the lookout for her trajectory in the mid- and long-distance races. For example, her 200 free best time this year dropped from 2:04.90 down to 1:57.89.

Joining Kalvaitis as USI freshmen this fall are the versatile Addie Holmes and breaststroker Jadyn Lite.

