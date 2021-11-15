South African Kobe Ndebele Will Join Texas Longhorns for Spring 2022 Semester

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The bounds of the Texas men’s swimming & diving machine seem to know no bounds, and the Longhorns hopes for a run at a 2022 NCAA title seem to have gotten a little stronger on Monday.

South African swimmer Kobe Ndebele has announced his commitment to join the Longhorns. He’ll arrive with the team in spring 2022, and plans to compete for the team this season.

“I am looking forward to being in a consistent training space for 4 years, and seeing how much I can improve in the water,” Ndebele said. “I am also looking forward to racing in yards and being a part of this great Texas team.”

Ndebele trains with the Seals Swimming Club in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, and has since January of this year. That’s the same club that has produced, among others, fellow spring 2022 arrival Matt Sates of Georgia.

Ndebele says that after feeling stagnant in his prior club, his transfer to Seals has jump-started his progress. In September at the South African Short Course Championships, he finished 5th in the 200 free (1:48.65), 100 fly (54.82), and 100 free (49.63).

That earned him a trip to the FINA World Cup Series stops in October, racing in Berlin, Budapest, and Doha (but not Kazan). His results there peaked in Doha, finishing 8th in the 50 free, 9th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free, and 10th in the 100 fly.

Best Times in LCM/SCM (SCY Conversions):

SCM LCM SCY Conversion 50 free 22.66 23.52 20.41 100 free 48.79 50.87 43.95 200 free 1:47.26 1:53.69 1:36.63 100 fly 54 56.23 48.64

Ndebele’s best chance for an immediate contribution at the NCAA Championship level would be on a 400 or 800 free relay, depending on how quickly he adapts to Texas’ training. That all is under the guise that the Longhorns will almost definitely have to leave swimmers home again. The sprint group is led by Drew Kibler (43.74 this season), Daniel Krueger (#2 nationally in 43.05 this season), and 5th year senior Cameron Auchinachie (a transfer from Denver).

Breaststroker Caspar Corbeau has also shown some good freestyle speed that didn’t appear much in his freshman season at Texas – he swam 43.89 against Virginia last week. Carson Foster is the other contender for that final spot in the 400 free relay – he swam it against Virginia and split 43.44 on a rolling start.

The 18-year old Ndebele is a rare international recruit for Eddie Reese’s Longhorns. The only other notable example in the last decade, or more, is Joseph Schooling of Singapore, but even he went to high school in the United States.

Texas are the defending NCAA Champions in men’s swimming and have won 5 of the last 6 national titles.

