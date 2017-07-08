Smack Swim Strap
Braided Elastic Goggle Replacement Strap
New Hottest Accessory to hit the Swim Market
Every competitive swimmer needs to get one of these!
Goggles are an essential part of all competitive swimmers equipment but often if the straps are too tight or after an extended period of wearing them they can cause “swim goggle headache”. Smack Strap is a unique braided elastic replacement goggle strap which is specifically designed to reduce pressure from goggle straps while still ensuring goggles are comfortable and water tight.
Smack Strap is available in a range of exciting color styles and is available from all good swim retailers for around $11.99.
Smack Strap is made in the USA by Smack Swim LLC and has a US government utility patent no.9,101,795 on its design.
For more information visit www.smackswim.com
To purchase Smack Straps visit smacksdirect.com
Smack Swim Tutorial: How to String Your Smack Strap Through Your Goggles
Swim gear news courtesy of Smack Swim, a SwimSwam partner.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Smack Swim Strap Equals Swim Goggle Comfort"
Do they work with the only real googles? (swedish googles)