Smack Swim Strap Equals Swim Goggle Comfort

Smack Swim Strap

Braided Elastic Goggle Replacement Strap

Goggles are an essential part of all competitive swimmers equipment but often if the straps are too tight or after an extended period of wearing them they can cause “swim goggle headache”. Smack Strap is a unique braided elastic replacement goggle strap which is specifically designed to reduce pressure from goggle straps while still ensuring goggles are comfortable and water tight.

Smack Strap is available in a range of exciting color styles and is available from all good swim retailers for around $11.99.

Smack Strap is made in the USA by Smack Swim LLC and has a US government utility patent no.9,101,795 on its design.

