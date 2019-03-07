See 5 Reasons Why a Custom Woven Towel is Better Than a Generic Towel

This blog is courtesy of Team Towels.

1. Woven Towels: Better Material, Better Absorption

As compared to standard swim towels, custom woven towels are usually constructed with a better material. This material will be more comfortable for swimmers following competition, offering a softer texture. Custom woven towels also have a nicer texture, meaning that they will be more pleasant for athletes to hold and feel. When athletes dry off, they need a thick towel that will work. Custom woven towels will absorb more moisture than standard towels, and create a more satisfying feeling!

2. You Can Represent Your Team with Customization

When your swim team is at an official event, they should be representing their school and teammates. Custom woven towels allow them to do just that!

By including your school’s name, logo, or another team-centric design, you can demonstrate your allegiance to other competitors. Staying united as a group is important, especially during an important swim meet!

3. Personalized Towels Show Your Identity

When you purchase custom woven towels for your swim team, they will not be limited to use during swim meets. Athletes love the opportunity to use their team towels for summer activities. Going to the beach, pool parties, and summer workouts are all a great time to break out the team towels. Your athletes will be able to show their friends and others their true self.

4. Great for Traveling

Whether your students are going on a weeklong cruise or a three day trip upstate, it’s fun to get away from home for a weekend. But, it’s also important to bring a piece of home with you. A custom woven towel is the perfect choice.

Bringing your team towel on vacation will remind you of your friends and the important memories you’ve made with them. Rather than using the generic, plain towels, these team towels will enable students to enjoy the vacation in style.

5. Custom Woven Towels are Easy to Identify

In a populated area, finding your belongings can be a difficult task. When you are on a crowded beach, locating your generic towel might not be easy. Custom woven towels change everything.

When you bring your team towel to a public area, however, this changes everything. Not only will you be able to identify the towel with ease, but it will also have your name on it. Most custom woven towels feature a name, and they can feature more custom text as well. Don’t bring a plain white towel, and lose it amongst the other towels!

