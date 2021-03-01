S.R. Smith Acquires Assets of Composite Aquatic Innovations DBA Stark Bulkheads

Canby, Oregon – February 24, 2021. S.R.Smith, LLC, a global manufacturer of swimming pool deck equipment, solar heating solutions, LED lighting & controls, access equipment and custom construction products has announced the acquisition of Composite Aquatic Innovations (Stark Bulkheads) based in Arlington, Washington. S.R.Smith will operate Stark as a standalone product business within S.R.Smith’s commercial construction products business.

“Our 2015 Australian acquisition of All Fiberglass Products was our first entry into construction products for commercial swimming pools. The acquisition of Stark Bulkheads is a perfect fit, adding to our global portfolio.” said Rich Laitta, CEO of S.R.Smith. “Stark’s category leading position in bulkheads, global installation footprint and approach to commercial construction fits well with our strategy and is welcome complement to our SwimWall SystemsTM.”

“S.R.Smith’s longevity in the market combined with their expertise in pool deck equipment and commitment to commercial construction products makes for a perfect fit for the long term” said Ron Privrasky, President/CEO/Owner of Stark Bulkheads. “I am excited to see how the company evolves as part of the S.R.Smith portfolio.”

Based in Arlington, Washington, Composite Aquatic Innovations DBA Stark Bulkheads has been the leading supplier of custom designed composite bulkheads for over 50 years and has been led by Ron since 2001.

