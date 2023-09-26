Rutgers Gains Commitment From Winter Juniors Qualifier Isabela Valle (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabela Valle has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Rutgers University, beginning next fall with the 2024-2025 season. Valle, a NISCA All-American, currently attends Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, New Jersey, and swims year-round with the Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club.

Valle’s event specialty is distance freestyle, but she has range down to the 200. She currently owns 2023 Winter Juniors cuts in the 500, 1000, and 1650, as well as Futures standards in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

She closed out her summer long course season this year at the Futures Championships in West Fargo. Among her top swims was the 1500m, where she took 4th in 17:32.61, which marks a best time by over a second. She also logged a personal best time of 2:07.94 in the 200 free to finish 19th overall.

Both of her best distance freestyle times in short course were set this past March at the NCSA Spring Championships. In the 1650, Valle knocked over 13 seconds off her previous best to hit a 16:52.30 and finish 13th. She also dropped five seconds in the 1000, going a 10:04.48 for 14th.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:51.16

500 free – 4:51.73

1000 free – 10:04.48

1650 free – 16:52.30

The Scarlet Knights earned 9th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, finishing just 7 points shy of 8th-place Penn State. The team is led by head coach Jon Maccoll, who is in his fifth season at the helm of the program.

Valle is already inside the Big Ten scoring range in the 1650 freestyle, and is just barely outside it in the 500. Rutgers’ top performer in the event last season was Madison Murtagh, who picked up 8th with a 16:15.36. Grace Weaver finished a spot outside of scoring in 25th (17:17.54), while Yael Weber rounded out the team’s milers at 27th (17:27.36). Weaver will still be on campus when Valle arrives next fall.

Valle is the team’s first public commitment for Rutgers’ class of 2028.

