Illinois HS State Finalist Amelia Murphy Commits To Illinois State (2024)

Amelia Murphy has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Illinois State University (ISU) next fall. Murphy’s decision keeps her in-state, as she is from Geneva, Illinois, where she attends Geneva Community High School and swims for the Academy Bullets.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Illinois State University!! Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support through this process! I am so grateful for the ISU coaches for providing me with this opportunity. Go Redbirds!!❤️🤍”

Murphy is a sprint to middle-distance freestyler. Last fall she represented her high school at the Illinois High School State Championships, where she advanced to the A-final in the 200 freestyle. She ended up placing 8th overall, hitting a 1:52.86 in finals.

More recently, Murphy raced at the NCSA Summer Championships. Among her top swims was the 200m free, as she notched a personal best time of 2:10.54 for 81st. She also dropped time in the 50m free (28.51) and both backstroke events (1:08.36/2:28.07).

She also had a strong showing at the spring version of the NCSA Championships. There, she recorded a personal best time of 1:52.30 for 48th in the 200 free, as well as knocked off a whole second in the 100 backstroke to clock a 58.16.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.63

100 free – 52.40

200 free – 1:52.30

Illinois State is on the heels of a 3rd-place finish at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships. The team is currently led by interim head coach Sean Sullivan, who took over this August after previous head coach Caitlin Hamilton made the move to Kentucky.

Murphy is already inside MVC-scoring range in the 200 freestyle, as her best time would have landed her in the B-final this past year. Emma Feltzer won the event for the Redbirds in 1:48.21, and was joined in the A-final by Mia Snow, who was disqualified. Both Snow and Feltzer will be on campus when Murphy arrives, allowing the team to continue to build depth in the event.

Murphy is the first public commitment for Illinois State’s incoming class next fall.

