Qin Haiyang Swims 59.3 in 100 Breaststroke at San Diego Splash & Dash

2019 San Diego-Imperial Swimming Splash & Dash

June 14th-16th, 2019

Southwestern College, Chula Vista, California

LCM (50m) pool

The 2019 San Diego-Imperial Swimming Splash & Dash meet last weekend was headlined by the Olympians and internationals from the David Marsh-led Team Elite pro group.

While not the full Team Elite group (World Record holder Kathleen Baker wasn’t there, for example), many of the group’s international swimmers, especially the Chinese swimmers, did participate. The Chinese swimmers were skipping a National Championship meet that was also being held this weekend.

That includes Jacob Heidtmann, who swam 50.37 in the 100 free, 1:48.43 in the 200 free, 4:03.17 in the 400 free. In that 200 free, the only race that he swam 2 rounds of, his finals time is faster than he was at his most similarly-timed meet from last season, the Sette Colli Trophy. That’s a good sign, given that he ended his season with a best time and in the final at the European Championships in the 200 free.

His teammate and countrymate Marius Kusch swam a 52.48 in the 100 fly, his best event; 23.97 in the 50 fly; and 49.71 in the 100 free.

The best performance of the day came in the 100 breaststroke, where Qin Haiyang swam a 59.37. That time is his first sub-minute swim in long course and leaves him within 4-tenths of the National Record.

He also swam a 49.56 in the 100 free, a 27.20 in the 50 breaststroke, and a 2:00.37 in the 200 IM. He scratched the 200 breaststroke, his best event, where he’s the Chinese National Record holder and World Junior Record holder.

Other Highlight Results: