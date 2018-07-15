Put SwimSwam.com News on your Website

At the request of many teams and dedicated swim fans, SwimSwam now offers a way to embed the latest swimming news stories directly into your team website. This is a great way to keep the swimmers visiting your team site informed about the swimming news stories relevant to your team. News from every category on SwimSwam is available in widget form and every widget is automatically updated with the latest swimming news stories from SwimSwam as they are published.

For example, if your team was in the Big 12 conference you might head to the Big 12 page on SwimSwam and copy the code on the bottom right of the page:

<iframe width="310" height="400" src="//swimswam.com/iframe-embed/?cat=41396" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe><a href="http://swimswam.com/?cat=41396" style="font-size:10px;color:#CCC;"><br/>Big 12 Swimming News by SwimSwam</a>

Pasting this HTML code into your website will embed this widget of Big 12 swimming news stories:

How to Embed the Swimming News Widget

Find the category relevant to your team. Categories can be found from the dropdown menus in the main navigation of SwimSwam or on any article next to the date. Click on the link to the category and scroll down the page. The embed code and a preview of the widget are available. Copy the code in the box (beginning with “<iframe…”). Paste the code into the HTML editor of your website. View the widget on your website!

For help embedding the widget, feel free to contact us or respond in the comment section below.