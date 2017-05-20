Paul Murphy Promoted To Head Coach Of West Coast Aquatics

Paul Murphy has been promoted to head coach of West Coast Aquatics. He began working with the team in March of this year. He is also the CEO.

Prior to joining West Coast, Murphy worked with Tony Batis as the assistant senior coach at Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, and was also the the Director of Age Group Swimming at Peak Swimming. His last head coaching job was with the Piranhas Swim Club in Iowa, where he was also CEO.

He began coaching back in 1981 with the Berkeley swim team in Missouri, and has gone onto coach several swimmers who went onto qualify for the U.S. National Team, the National Junior Team, NCAA All-Americans, Olympic Trials finalists and U.S. Masters champions.

Prior to coaching, Murphy competed for the Sugar Creek Swim Club in St.Louis, and went onto compete collegiately at the University of Missouri – St.Louis and South Carolina State College. He earned All-American honors in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.