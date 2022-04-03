Paris 2024 Overall Competition Schedule Unveiled

With under 850 days to go until the start of the next Summer Olympic Games, Paris 2024 organizers have unveiled the high-level competition schedule by sport.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule by Sport

After having been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, the schedule consists of 32 sports comprised of 329 events spanning a total of 19 days.

The world’s biggest sporting competition kicks off with handball events scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 24th, two days prior to the date of the Opening Ceremony.

Pool swimming will see a traditional format of morning prelims and evening finals after the opposite timing took place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

Taking place at the Paris La Defense Arena venue, pool swimming prelims are slated to begin at 11:00 am local (5:00 am EDT) with finals beginning at 8:30 pm local (2:30 pm EDT).

Saturday, July 27th represents the first day of competition with the last finals session taking place at 6:30 pm local (12:30 pm EDT) on Sunday, August 4th.

Marathon (open water) swimming at Pont Alexandre III venue is slated for Thursday, August 8th and Friday, August 9th beginning at 7:30 am local (1:30 am EDT) on each day.

The pair of disciplines closely follow what transpired in Tokyo in terms of dates where pool swimming started on Saturday, July 24th – Sunday, August 1st and open water swimming spanned Wednesday, August 4th – Thursday, August 5th last year.

13.4 million tickets are expected to be available for Paris 2024 – 10 million for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics.