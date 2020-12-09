Pacific Swimming DEI Silent Auction Happening This Week

Pacific Swimming’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee is hosting a Silent Auction to support diversity and inclusion efforts within the regional swimming association. Pacific Swimming, the third largest of USA Swimming’s 59 regional associations, is made up of 120 swim clubs and over 16,000 swimmers, with membership centered in California’s San Francisco Bay Area.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has organized a silent auction benefiting Pacific Swimming’s DEI Program, which kicked off on Monday, December 7th at noon and will remain open for bidding until Saturday, December 12th at 9:00pm PST.

Members of the DEI committee and Athletes committee worked tirelessly to connect with local businesses, widely known brands, and nationally recognized athletes to attract support for the DEI initiative. Through generous donations and local community support, the Silent Auction will feature over 150 unique items available for bidding. Examples include:

a 45 minute private swim lesson with Nathan Adrian

over 50 new tech suits and training suits

virtual cooking classes (with a professional chef!)

professional underwater photo session (1 Hour)

gift cards to local restaurants, salons, SwimOutlet, and more

swimming-themed gift bags

opportunities to make direct donations to Pacific Swimming DEI programs

The goal of the auction is $25,000 with all proceeds directly benefiting swimmers, coaches, and teams. Proceeds will be allocated towards team grants, support for associated meet or travel costs, team dues subsidies, camps, and the creation of educational events for swimmers and coaches. All items can be shipped directly to your home. A link to the auction site is available below:

Auction Site Link: https://www.32auctions.com/PacSwimDEI

The primary objective of Pacific’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program is to increase multicultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic diversity and to foster an inclusive environment at all levels of the sport of competitive swimming.