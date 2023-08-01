Outex Underwater Phone Case Unleashes The Power of Smartphones For Training & Fun

Courtesy of Outex, a SwimSwam partner.

As an Olympic finalist, world champion, and world record holder, Outex co-founder JR deSouza spent a lot of time around pools. Whether it was swimming, surfing, water skiing, or playing on the beach, it has been a life-long love affair with the water. And he started Outex in 2010 to unleash another passion – his love of photography.

The Outex photo system was originally developed for professional cameras and lenses, and as a better solution for using them in any environmental condition, mud, dirt, sand, dust, and underwater. It combined the best elements of waterproof camera cases, delivering professional imaging performance with optical glass ports, a patented universal material and design compatible with all brands & models, full operational control over all camera functions, unmatched portability for travel friendliness, and affordability. The company catered to pro photographers, filmmakers, and content creators worldwide, including National Geographic, Red Bull, television production studios, award-winning freelancers, and even the armed forces.

Leveraging its professional design, Outex has brought those same benefits to smartphones. The Outex phone pro line works with all brands and models of phones – iPhones, Samsung, Google, Max, Mini, Ultra, etc. so the same case can operate multiple phones for your family and friends, or over time if you upgrade models. It’s designed as an underwater imaging tool, utilizing optical glass ports for unmatched results, complete control over the phone’s functionality above and below water, and compatible with hundreds of 3rd party accessories such as selfie-sticks, lights, tripod mounts, etc. The patented malleable case design maintains both touchscreen control, as well as hard-button access that operates the camera, functions underwater. Most other cases can do one or the other, are not compatible with various models, or limit your imaging performance.

Outex is faster, easier, and cheaper than action cams like a GoPro. It installs in seconds and requires no apps or downloads. It works for your existing phone or those of your friends, maintains all your phone’s functionality and lets you edit & share wirelessly.

It’s ideal for water sports athletes and coaches (swimmers, triathletes, divers, water-polo players, surfers, artistic swimmers, etc.) to analyze their technique, routine, performance, and notice details in slow-motion the naked eye would not detect. But it’s also fun during downtime.

User Testimonials

Brent Hayden

Olympic Swimmer, Photographer, Content Creator

@thebrenthayden

As an Olympian, photographer, and content creator, I was thrilled to discover Outex. I use my phone daily for videography and editing, but had been limited to shooting above water. Outex opens doors to endless possibilities that are superior to anything out there. The optical grade glass delivers unparalleled clarity, and the clearest possible videos. Being able to shoot, edit, and upload my content directly greatly simplifies my workflow. It’s a game changer for me.

Blair Wootson

Age Group Swimmer, “Swimmer Blair” reporter for SwimSwam, Speedo Ambassador

@swimmerBlair

I use my phone everyday both as a swimmer, a student, and a reporter for SwimSwam News. Outex is a game changer – it allows me to use my phone in and around the pool, during practice for technique work, reporting at swim meets, and on the beach here in Florida with friends, family, or even marine life from a safe distance. I used waterproof cameras when I was younger, but the pictures pale in comparison to my phone and Outex case. It is simple and easy to use and share the results with my audience. Outex has so many great features!

Miguel Chavez

Swimmer, On Deck Media Founder, Videographer & Photographer

@ondeckmedia

The Outex system offers the most versatile underwater system for underwater content creation I’ve seen for cameras and phones. Hard cases are great, but expensive, bulky, heavy, and only work for specific cameras, with limited functionality. The Outex cases are a great blend of professional performance, universal compatibility, functional access, travel friendliness, and affordability. It’s a great tool for content creators of all levels.

Ralph Porrazzo

Swim Coach

I’m a big fan of showing my swimmers how to improve their technique underwater. It’s the most important thing they can do. Outex is better than anything I’ve used, including the GoPro. I can zoom in/out, use different modes, angles, and slow motion. It’s easy, and fast so my athletes can immediately see their footage on a big screen during practice and get instant feedback. I have multiple coaches on staff, and it’s nice to be able to use the same Outex case for different phones. We use it often as a training tool to improve stroke technique, starts, and turns. It’s much better to convey my feedback visually rather than just trying to explain it. Every coach would benefit from using it in their program.

Craig Ring

Swim Parent & Special Effects Hollywood

The Outex phone case is the perfect complement to their product line. More videographers and photographers are incorporating their phones into their content creation workflow. And I don’t always want to bring my full-frame camera gear on to swim meets, to the beach, or boating. Like the camera system, the Outex phone solution lets me use my expensive phone in any environmental condition to create memorable, high-quality content. It’s an affordable, convenient way to get professional results without worrying about damaging or losing my phone.

Heidi Khalil

Master Swimmer

I use the Outex phone case to improve my stroke and technique with my coach during practice. We can record my swimming and watch it immediately. I love using slow motion for the kinds of details you would never see in real-time, and I’ve improved all four of my strokes as a result. The Outex phone case is much easier to use than a GoPro. I can use any phone, and immediately edit and share my videos with my coaches and teammates.

Jessica Haydahl

Professional Photographer

@haydhalphoto

The Outex phone case is the perfect addition to my content creation arsenal of cameras. Some of the phone’s capabilities are already professional-grade, and they continue to improve at a rapid pace. They can get into tight spaces I can’t always fit my bigger cameras & lenses and can be especially handy for boating and fishing videos that complement my final work.

Brooke Taylor

Artistic Swimming Coach & Performer, Apparel Social Media Manager

@jolynclothing

The Outex phone case has made my work easier as a coach and social media manager. Visualizing and sharing artistic swimmers’ routines and performances is critical in our sport. The Outex phone case lets us do it both above and below water instantly, which is important in our sport. Our athletes can use the phones they already have or share if needed. It’s faster, easier, and cheaper than a GoPro, and they can use it in practice themselves, rather than relying on the coach or using much more expensive, complex systems. Our team’s president recommended all our athletes consider it as part of their suggested training equipment.

Fares Ksebati

CEO of MySwimPro

@myswimpro

I’ve been making underwater videos for 20 years and today, I do it professionally as a content creator and business owner. I love the Outex waterproof system for phones because it’s faster, cheaper, and easier to use than action cameras. It’s compatible with all of the phones my staff already uses and produces stunning images and video. It’s so easy to record everything on the phone so it’s all in one place and I can edit & share the content faster.

About Outex

Co-Founded by an Olympic swimmer, Outex brings 13+ years of professional experience in the photographer and cinematographer market, producing a patented system of waterproof housings for cameras, lenses, lighting, triggers, tripods, accessories, and other imaging equipment. The LA-based company was founded in 2010.

“SwimSwam” Promo Code for 10% purchase at Outex.com