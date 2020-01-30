Orla Egan Commits to Duquesne with Best Times Better than School Records

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Orla Egan from the Laguardia Aquatic Club and Mary Louis Academy in New York City has verbally committed to Division I Duquesne University in downtown Pittsburgh.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Duquesne University!! Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and teammates for their support throughout this process!! GO DUKES!! ️

Primarily a freestyler, over the summer in long course, Egan was the Eastern Senior Zone Champion in the 200, 400, and 800 meter freestyles. In November, she was the New York High School State Championship meet 6th-place finisher in the 200 free.

Best Times in Yards:



50 free – 24.71

100 free – 51.75

200 free – 1:50.24

500 free – 4:53.46

1000 free – 10:02.83

1650 free – 16:36.95

200 IM – 2:07.61

400 IM – 4:28.69

Her lifetime bests in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles are already faster than the Duquesne school record in those events. The program’s current record in the 1000 free is 10:11.55 and in the 1650 free is 16:54.82, both set by Summer Svitavsky in 2018.

This Duquesne program is on a streak of big recruiting: this is at least the 3rd time in 4 classes that the Dukes have brought in a recruit that is already faster than a school record – Current sophomore Audrey Steen was already better than the school record in the 100 back before arriving, while this fall Laura Goettler will arrive on campus with current best times faster than the present Duquesne school records in both the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

This recruiting run has coincided with success in the pool: the Duquesne women are also the back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference Champions.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.