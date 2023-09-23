Olympic Medalist Tamas Kenderesi’s Legal Team Appeals To CAS For Bio Passport Violation

There is a new update nearly six months after we first reported the doping violation situation involving Hungarian Olympic medalist Tamas Kenderesi.

Kenderesi’s legal team has reportedly turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal his suspension resulting from a violation involving his biological passport.

“We submitted our appeal to the Lausanne-based International Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, within the deadline, that is, at the beginning of the summer. At the moment, we cannot provide too much information, as it is an ongoing procedure,” lawyer Tamás Hergenrőder told Mandiner.

“As for the course of the proceedings, each party – since this is an arbitration forum – chooses a judge, and then the president of the CAS appoints a third judge, so the three-person arbitration council will decide on Tamás’s case.” (Mandiner)

As a refresher, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), ‘the fundamental principle of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) is to monitor selected biological variables over time that indirectly reveal the effects of doping, rather than attempting to detect the doping substance or method itself.’

Kenderesi’s statement at the time was that his disputed blood sample stems from a blood donation that took place in April of 2022.

He said, “I am convinced that in the process my innocence will be confirmed. I have never used a prohibited substance, a prohibited method, and I have not committed a doping violation.” (SwimSwam)