Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Meili Announces Retirement From Swimming

American Katie Meili announced via Instagram that she has decided to retire from swimming. Meili’s statement said in part, “My swimming career has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for the lessons it has taught me, the opportunities it has provided me, and most importantly, the incredible people it has brought into my life.”

The US breaststroke star won Bronze in the 100 breast at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also helping the women’s 4×100 medley relay to its gold ledal by swimming in prelims. Meili also won Silver in the 100 breast at the 2017 World Champs in Budapest, marking a 1-2 American finish with the help of Lilly King, and leaving Russian superstar Yuliya Efimova in 3rd. Meili also won Bronze in the 50 breast at 2017 Worlds, and had 3 short course world champs gold medals, and 1 silver.

Recently, it had come out that Meili was offered a spot to swim the 50 breaststroke at the fast-approaching World Championships in Gwangju, but that she declined.