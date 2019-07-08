Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Meili Announces Retirement From Swimming

American Katie Meili announced via Instagram that she has decided to retire from swimming. Meili’s statement said in part, “My swimming career has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for the lessons it has taught me, the opportunities it has provided me, and most importantly, the incredible people it has brought into my life.”
Friends and family! It is with a heart full of joy and gratitude that I announce my retirement from competitive swimming. My swimming career has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for the lessons it has taught me, the opportunities it has provided me, and most importantly, the incredible people it has brought into my life. I am indebted to so many of you who have supported me on this wonderful journey. A thousand thanks does not begin to convey my appreciation for your unwavering encouragement and love. This chapter is closing, but I’m very much looking forward to the challenges and adventures the next one will bring. All the best! Go Team USA!
The US breaststroke star won Bronze in the 100 breast at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also helping the women’s 4×100 medley relay to its gold ledal by swimming in prelims. Meili also won Silver in the 100 breast at the 2017 World Champs in Budapest, marking a 1-2 American finish with the help of Lilly King, and leaving Russian superstar Yuliya Efimova in 3rd. Meili also won Bronze in the 50 breast at 2017 Worlds, and had 3 short course world champs gold medals, and 1 silver.
Recently, it had come out that Meili was offered a spot to swim the 50 breaststroke at the fast-approaching World Championships in Gwangju, but that she declined.
All the best to her, obviously, but this one kinda bums me out. She was such a late bloomer and her story was awesome and inspiring as a result, and she’s always come off as bubbly and fun. She swam great last summer and winter and felt like she was primed to be one of the vets on the 2020 team. She seems to have her life together, which is great, but I’ll still miss seeing her compete next year.
All class. Best of luck in the future.
Wow. A little surprise she did this a year out but I get it. If the heart isn’t in it you can’t be the champion you know you are and that diminishes your own self. Congrats Katie. You are a star and had a fabulous career. Ivy League Proud!