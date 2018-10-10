Olympian Kirsty Coventry Named Chairperson Of 2022 Youth Olympic Games

Olympian Kirsty Coventry can put another feather in her administrative experience cap, as the 35-year-old has been appointed Chairperson of the Senegal Youth Olympic Games Coordination Commission 2022. As reported earlier this week, during its latest Executive Board Session, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unanimously confirmed Dakar, Senegal, Africa as host of the 2022 Youth Olympic Games, marking the first time an Olympic event, youth or regular, to ever be hosted on the continent.

Shortly after, new mom-to-be Coventry tweeted she had been appointed to her role as Chairperson, saying, “I will be working even more closely with our Senegal family to create a successful African Olympics.”

Coventry’s stock is on the rise, as the gold medalist was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport President Emmerson Mnangagwa on September 7th. In February of this year, Coventry was appointed Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and the two-time Olympic gold medalist has previously served on the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as well as a member of the WADA Athletic Committee. In 2016 she was elected VP of the International Surfing Association.