Olivia Wunsch Posts 200 Free In-Season Best To Close 2025 Vic Open

2025 VICTORIAN OPEN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 Victorian Open Long Course Championships concluded today at the Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) outdoor pool with multiple Olympians kicking off their 2025 year of racing

Although not a qualifying competition, this 3-day affair is an important benchmark on the way to the all-important World Championships selection meet, the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials on the calendar for June.

Paris Olympic medalist and 3-time World Championships medalist Iona Anderson successfully completed her trifecta of backstroke victories, topping the women’s 50m back podium tonight.

Anderson stopped the clock at 28.10 to beat the pack by over a second.

Alyssa Burgess was next to the wall in 29.23 followed by Semra Olowoniyi who rounded out the podium in 29.28.

As for Anderson, her time now ranks her 3rd in the world on the season.

Visiting 30-year-old Lee Juho of Korea also completed his sweep of the backstroke events, winning the 100m sprint this evening in 54.51.

That gave him a healthy advantage over Nunawading’s Will Sharp and Carlile’s Marius Boll who snagged respective silver and bronze. Sharp clocked 55.78 to Boll’s 56.34.

Veteran Lee now sneaks into the top tier of the season’s world rankings in slot #5.

16-year-old Lily Koch was impressive in the women’s 50m breaststroke, producing a time of 32.27 to get the job done.

This was after the Nunawading teen turned in a speedy time of 31.83 to take the top seed out of the heats.

That earlier effort ranks Koch as the 6th-fastest Australian 16-year-old girl in history.

Olympian Joshua Yong was far off his best, but his time of 2:13.16 still scored the gold in the men’s 200m breast.

Germany’s Lucas Matzerath was closest to Yong in 2:15.84 for silver while Lachlan Chan logged 2:21.32 to bag bronze.

West Coast Swimming Club’s Yong has been as fast as 2:08.08 in his career, an outing he registered at last year’s Australian Olympic Trials to qualify for Paris. At the Games, Yong scored a time of 2:11.44 to place 8th in the final, despite posting quicker times of 2:10.68 in the prelims and 2:09.89 in the semi-finals.

18-year-old Olivia Wunsch continued her winning ways, this time topping the women’s 200m free podium.

Wunsch of Carlile punched a time of 1:58.97 to lead a trio of sub-2:00 swimmers in the final.

18-year-old Inez Miller put up a time of 1:59.52 for silver while Tara Kinder bagged bronze in 1:59.95.

Wunsch’s lifetime best remains at the 1:57.84 put up at the Olympic Trials, although tonight’s outing represents her fastest in-season performance.

