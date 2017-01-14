NYU Women, MIT Men Sweep Tri Meet with Johns Hopkins

MIT, Johns Hopkins, NYU Tri

The MIT men swept duals with Johns Hopkins and NYU at a tri meet Friday afternoon. Hopkins narrowly beat NYU in the third part of the tri. MIT was led by Bouke Edskes’ sweep of the butterfly events and a sweep of the relays. MIT also got event wins from Jeremy Bogle in the 100 free and Josh Tomazin in the 50 free.

The most dramatic race of the night was the opening relay were Josh Tomazin made up a .54 deficit on NYU over the final 50 to win the race by .02 for MIT. The meet between NYU and MIT was decided by 10 points, so this 14 point swing proved decisive in the outcome.

The women’s meet wasn’t quite as dramatic with NYU winning handily over MIT (185-109) and Johns Hopkins (153-103) and Hopkins beating MIT 171-91. NYU was led by triple event winner Elise Gibbs who won swept the breaststrokes and the 50 free. They also got event wins from Noel Leung (100 free, 200 free), May Li (100 back), Julien Zhu (200 fly), Kathy Lin (100 fly), Haley Wen (1000 free), Ashlie Pankonin (1m diving), and Honore Collins (200 IM).

Men’s Scores

Hopkins/NYU MIT/Hopkins MIT/NYU Johns Hopkins 140 107.5 NYU 122 144 MIT 154.5 154

Men’s Score Progression

MIT/Hopkins Hopkins/NYU MIT/NYU MIT JHU NYU JHU MIT NYU 200 Medley Relay 13 4 4 13 13 4 1000 Free 16 20 9 27 18 18 200 Free 20 35 13 42 28 27 100 Back 27.5 46.5 23 51 35 39 100 Breast 43.5 49.5 35 58 44 49 200 Fly 57.5 54.5 44 68 56 56 50 Free 73.5 57.5 59 72 72 59 1 Diving 73.5 57.5 59 72 79 70 100 Free 89.5 60.5 69 81 94 74 200 Back 105.5 63.5 84 85 103 84 200 Breast 112.5 75.5 92 96 109 97 500 Free 115.5 91.5 95 112 116 109 100 Fly 129.5 96.5 104 122 128 116 3 Diving 129.5 96.5 104 122 135 127 200 IM 141.5 103.5 118 127 141 140 400 Free Relay 154.5 107.5 122 140 154 144

Women’s Scores

Hopkins/NYU MIT/Hopkins MIT/NYU Johns Hopkins 103 171 NYU 153 185 MIT 91 109

Women’s Score Progression

MIT/Hopkins Hopkins/NYU MIT/NYU MIT JHU NYU JHU MIT NYU 200 Medley Relay 4 13 0 0 2 15 1000 Free 17 19 16 3 5 31 200 Free 21 34 29 9 8 47 100 Back 31 43 45 12 12 62 100 Breast 36 57 59 17 15 78 200 Fly 43 69 71 24 22 90 50 Free 53 78 84 30 27 104 1 Diving 53 78 84 30 32 118 100 Free 56 94 100 33 35 134 200 Back 68 101 112 40 47 141 200 Breast 72 116 123 48 52 155 500 Free 80 127 127 62 61 164 100 Fly 83 143 140 68 67 177 3 Diving 83 143 140 68 78 185 200 IM 87 158 140 84 94 185 400 Free Relay 91 171 140 84 109 185

Team Breakdown

Only includes swims that were eligible to score points (if it wasn’t in the team’s top 3 it isn’t included)

MIT Men

Points Scored MIT/Hopkins MIT/NYU Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Edskes, Bouke 43 22 21 200 Fly 1 1:51.06 200 Back 3 1:54.46 100 Fly 1 49.43 McKenzie, Brandon 33 22 11 100 Breast 2 57.69 200 Breast 3 2:06.91 200 IM 3 1:55.06 Tomazin, Josh 26 13 13 50 Free 1 21.05 100 Free 2 46.91 Bogle, Jeremy 26 13 13 50 Free 2 21.19 100 Free 1 46.26 Morejon, David 18 5 13 200 Free 3 1:43.12 500 Free 5 4:46.98 Smith, Daniel 15.5 9.5 6 100 Back *2 51.58 200 Back 4 1:56.08 Schneider, Gabriel 13 9 4 200 Free 11 1:45.61 200 Back 2 1:53.11 Li, Jeffrey 10 6 4 100 Breast 4 58.52 200 Breast 5 2:09.28 Matthews, John 9 5 4 200 Fly 6 1:56.60 100 Fly 4 51.52 Sison, Emilio 7 4 3 200 Free 8 1:45.06 100 Free 4 47.49 Chiu, Justin 7 4 3 100 Breast 3 58.22 Brown, Gavin 7 4 3 200 Fly 5 1:56.57 200 IM 7 1:58.78 Sands, Jeremy 7 0 7 1 Diving 2 275.7 3 Diving 3 247.05 Forde, Elliot 7 0 7 1 Diving 3 238.59 3 Diving 2 262.28 Woicik, Matt 6 2 4 1000 Free 6 10:17.17 500 Free 9 4:58.90 Erickson, Dane 6 3 3 50 Free 3 21.37 Eure, Luke 4 1 3 100 Back 6 53.12 Arcand, Will 4 2 2 200 IM 6 1:57.59 Ellison, Jeremy 3 1 2 1000 Free 7 10:28.80 Crocker, Peter 3 1 2 500 Free 8 4:52.85 Ubellacker, Samuel 2 2 0 100 Fly 7 52.27 Kralj, Tim 0 0 0 100 Back 9 53.9 Huang, Aaron 0 0 0 200 Breast 9 2:11.88

Johns Hopkins Men

Points Scored Hopkins/NYU MIT/Hopkins Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Greenhalgh, Andrew 36 18 18 1000 Free 1 9:12.90 500 Free 1 4:27.70 Holder, Evan 36 18 18 200 Free 1 1:40.41 200 Breast 1 2:03.77 Wilson, Mark 26 18 8 200 Fly 2 1:52.94 100 Fly 2 50.39 Otazu, Kyle 16 8 8 200 Free 2 1:42.98 500 Free 2 4:36.38 Sterrett, Scott 15 8 7 100 Breast 6 59.54 200 Breast 6 2:09.34 200 IM 4 1:56.70 Bostrom, Erik 13 6 7 1000 Free 3 9:48.11 500 Free 3 4:43.06 Conzola, Peter 10.5 4 6.5 100 Back *2 51.58 Chu, John 10 6 4 200 Free 5 1:44.20 100 Free 5 47.74 Kuyl, Emile 9 4 5 100 Back 5 52.79 200 IM 5 1:57.15 Ashmead, Michael 9 6 3 50 Free 6 21.57 100 Free 7 47.94 Hagemeister, Jan 8 4 4 100 Back 4 52.33 100 Fly 8 52.31 Lazorchak, Peter 7 4 3 100 Breast 5 58.57 200 Breast 8 2:11.65 Aly, Ali 5 2 3 1000 Free 4 9:57.76 Gibson, Andrew 5 3 2 200 Back 7 1:57.73 Flynn, Patrick 4 2 2 50 Free 10 22.11 200 Back 9 1:58.75 Wohl, Michael 2 1 1 200 Fly 9 1:59.16 100 Fly 11 53.34 Knox, Davis 2 2 0 100 Free 8 48.32 Wilson, Austin 0 0 0 100 Breast 10 1:01.57 Bechtold, Raphael 0 0 0 200 Fly 10 2:01.14 200 IM 10 2:00.28 Bauchwitz, Jeremy 0 0 0 50 Free 11 22.17 Corgel, Ronan 0 0 0 200 Back 10 1:59.37

NYU Men

Points Scored Hopkins/NYU MIT/NYU Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Hensen, Reid 31 13 18 200 Breast 2 2:06.17 200 IM 1 1:54.18 Moody, Chad 30 18 12 100 Back 1 51.5 100 Free 3 47.04 Rainey, Ian 29 12 17 1000 Free 2 9:28.42 200 Fly 3 1:53.68 200 IM 2 1:54.89 Katz, Alex 25 12 13 200 Free 4 1:43.42 200 Back 1 1:53.04 Kou, Timothy 24 12 12 100 Breast 1 57.27 200 Breast 4 2:08.73 Brisson, Connor 18 0 18 1 Diving 1 348 3 Diving 1 382.43 Munaretto, Evan 15 3 12 200 Free 6 1:44.22 500 Free 4 4:46.42 Baron, Joseph 13 10 3 50 Free 4 21.48 100 Free 9 48.63 Tay, Daniel 10 6 4 200 Fly 7 1:56.81 100 Fly 3 51.51 Delbuono, Joseph 10 7 3 50 Free 5 21.53 100 Fly 5 51.53 Colmenares, Carlos 9 6 3 100 Back 7 53.52 200 Back 5 1:57.32 200 IM 9 1:59.92 Yang, Stephen 6 3 3 200 Fly 4 1:56.39 Lyn, Matthew 5 1 4 1000 Free 5 10:14.15 Bravo, David 4 1 3 500 Free 6 4:48.22 Falb, Max 4 0 4 1 Diving 4 199.51 3 Diving 4 191.03 Louie, Ethan 3 2 1 100 Back 8 53.56 200 Back 8 1:57.77 Dionisopoulous, Nick 3 2 1 100 Breast 8 1:00.75 Lee, Albert 3 2 1 100 Breast 9 1:01.42 200 Breast 7 2:09.88 Bell, Nick 3 2 1 100 Fly 6 52.15 Guan, Andrew 2 0 2 200 Free 7 1:44.93 500 Free 10 5:00.34 Newlands, Andre 2 2 0 50 Free 8 21.98 100 Free 10 48.67 Sherman, Sam 1 0 1 1000 Free 8 10:33.25

MIT Women

Points Scored MIT/Hopkins MIT/NYU Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Jedryka, Veronika 30 18 12 100 Back 3 58.91 200 Back 1 2:07.70 Pan, Kathy 19 6 13 200 Free 8 2:01.55 200 Back 5 2:11.22 200 IM 5 2:12.38 Chambers, Addie 17 12 5 1000 Free 4 10:54.34 500 Free 4 5:17.47 Chen, Jessica 15 7 8 100 Breast 5 1:07.97 200 Breast 5 2:27.95 200 IM 9 2:15.90 Holman, Kayla 13 6 7 200 Fly 3 2:11.31 100 Fly 7 59.82 Wu, Priscilla 13 9 4 50 Free 2 24.72 100 Free 10 56.09 Zhou, Vivian 13 0 13 3 Diving 1 266.26 1 Diving 2 269.48 Thielking, Mary 12 6 6 200 Fly 6 2:13.12 500 Free 3 5:16.82 O’Grady, Rachel 8 5 3 1000 Free 5 10:54.93 500 Free 6 5:22.39 Craig, Kelly 7 4 3 200 Free 6 1:58.00 100 Free 8 55.17 Wu, Catherine 5 2 3 100 Back 9 1:01.86 100 Fly 8 59.94 Tsang, Emily 5 2 3 100 Breast 8 1:10.12 200 Breast 8 2:32.41 Tai, Tammy 5 1 4 200 IM 8 2:15.60 Staszel, Lilia 4 2 2 50 Free 10 25.31 100 Free 7 54.85 Burns, Delaney 3 1 2 50 Free 9 25.21 100 Fly 9 1:00.13 Matranga, Morgan 3 0 3 3 Diving 4 253.88 1 Diving 5 229.8 Severance, Maddie 2 1 1 200 Fly 7 2:14.61 Wieland, Clare 1 1 0 100 Back 10 1:03.56 200 Back 9 2:17.18 Obrand, Alex 0 0 0 200 Free 11 2:03.08 Ennis, Riley 0 0 0 100 Breast 11 1:17.94 200 Breast 11 2:47.17

Johns Hopkins Women

Points Scored Hopkins/NYU MIT/Hopkins Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Wang, Michelle 32 15 17 200 Free 4 1:57.26 200 Back 3 2:07.82 200 IM 3 2:11.14 Cowan, Courtney 31 13 18 200 Free 2 1:55.05 500 Free 1 5:06.45 LaMastra, Gwynnie 31 11 20 100 Breast 2 1:06.65 200 Breast 2 2:26.08 200 IM 6 2:12.40 Brown, Abigail 25 7 18 200 Fly 2 2:07.80 100 Fly 3 58.02 Jones, Kaitlin 19 8 11 100 Breast 6 1:08.02 200 Breast 3 2:26.38 200 IM 4 2:11.77 Petersen, Kiki 19 6 13 50 Free 3 24.73 100 Free 4 53.43 Rincon, Natalia 12 4 8 100 Back 5 59.59 100 Fly 4 59.12 Wisniewski, Anna 10 4 6 100 Back 6 1:00.54 200 Back 4 2:08.11 Shapiro, Alison 10 3 7 50 Free 5 24.86 100 Free 5 53.86 Syed, Rabia 8 4 4 1000 Free 7 11:06.67 500 Free 5 5:20.09 Kriz, Lindsay 7 4 3 1000 Free 6 11:03.21 200 Fly 10 2:18.18 500 Free 7 5:22.62 Harris, Lauren 6 1 5 100 Back 7 1:01.04 100 Fly 5 59.39 Chan, Shirley 6 3 3 200 Fly 4 2:12.42 Bless, Lena 5 0 5 200 Free 7 1:59.44 100 Free 6 54.12 Wujciak, Sara 5 1 4 100 Breast 7 1:08.97 200 Breast 6 2:28.12 Lin, Sonia 2 0 2 50 Free 8 25.05 Kaiser, Kristen 1 0 1 1000 Free 8 11:07.78 200 Back 10 2:17.80

NYU Women

Points Scored Hopkins/NYU MIT/NYU Event 1 Place Time Event 2 Place Time Event 3 Place Time Gibbs, Elise 54 27 27 100 Breast 1 1:06.06 50 Free 1 24.25 200 Breast 1 2:23.49 Leung, Noel 44 22 22 200 Free 1 1:54.11 100 Free 1 52.61 100 Fly 2 57.73 Bergh, Hannah 20 7 13 200 Free 3 1:56.42 500 Free 2 5:15.55 Kirkpatrick, Olivia 19 9 10 100 Back 2 58.48 50 Free 6 24.87 100 Free 2 53.28 Li, May 18 9 9 100 Back 1 58.33 Zhu, Julien 18 9 9 200 Fly 1 2:07.70 200 IM 2 2:10.66 Lin, Kathy 18 9 9 100 Fly 1 57.48 Wen, Haley 18 9 9 1000 Free 1 10:35.71 Flaherty, Rebecca 13 9 4 200 Back 2 2:07.74 Pankonin, Ashlie 13 0 13 3 Diving 2 263.63 1 Diving 1 280.73 Lightstone, Serena 11 6 5 100 Back 4 59.37 100 Free 3 53.41 Corley, Ashley 11 4 7 100 Breast 4 1:07.76 200 Breast 4 2:27.61 Wakabayashi, Grace 8 4 4 1000 Free 2 10:39.02 Collins, Honore 7 3 4 100 Breast 3 1:07.13 200 IM 1 2:08.33 Robinson, Jaime 6 3 3 1000 Free 3 10:42.03 Stone, Sarah 6 3 3 50 Free 4 24.77 Jordan, Shelby 5 2 3 200 Fly 5 2:12.55 100 Fly 10 1:00.64 White, Carmen 5 0 5 3 Diving 3 256.28 1 Diving 4 231.67 Bub, Hannah 4 1 3 200 Free 5 1:57.31 200 IM 7 2:13.53 McGurk, Alex 4 2 2 200 Back 6 2:13.15 Sorgente, Daniela 4 0 4 3 Diving 5 238.5 1 Diving 3 237.23 Lockman, Emma 2 1 1 200 Back 7 2:14.28 Hollenbeck, Katie 1 1 0 200 Fly 8 2:15.67 Russoniello, Erin 1 0 1 200 Breast 9 2:35.14

