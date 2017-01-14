NYU Women, MIT Men Sweep Tri Meet with Johns Hopkins

MIT, Johns Hopkins, NYU Tri
Friday, January 13th
25 yards
Tri Meet scored as 3 dual meets
The MIT men swept duals with Johns Hopkins and NYU at a tri meet Friday afternoon. Hopkins narrowly beat NYU in the third part of the tri. MIT was led by Bouke Edskes’ sweep of the butterfly events and a sweep of the relays. MIT also got event wins from Jeremy Bogle in the 100 free and Josh Tomazin in the 50 free.
The most dramatic race of the night was the opening relay were Josh Tomazin made up a .54 deficit on NYU over the final 50 to win the race by .02 for MIT. The meet between NYU and MIT was decided by 10 points, so this 14 point swing proved decisive in the outcome.
The women’s meet wasn’t quite as dramatic with NYU winning handily over MIT (185-109) and Johns Hopkins (153-103) and Hopkins beating MIT 171-91. NYU was led by triple event winner Elise Gibbs who won swept the breaststrokes and the 50 free. They also got event wins from Noel Leung (100 free, 200 free), May Li (100 back), Julien Zhu (200 fly), Kathy Lin (100 fly), Haley Wen (1000 free), Ashlie Pankonin (1m diving), and Honore Collins (200 IM).
Men’s Scores
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/Hopkins
MIT/NYU
Johns Hopkins
140
107.5
NYU
122
144
MIT
154.5
154
Men’s Score Progression
MIT/Hopkins
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/NYU
MIT
JHU
NYU
JHU
MIT
NYU
200 Medley Relay
13
4
4
13
13
4
1000 Free
16
20
9
27
18
18
200 Free
20
35
13
42
28
27
100 Back
27.5
46.5
23
51
35
39
100 Breast
43.5
49.5
35
58
44
49
200 Fly
57.5
54.5
44
68
56
56
50 Free
73.5
57.5
59
72
72
59
1 Diving
73.5
57.5
59
72
79
70
100 Free
89.5
60.5
69
81
94
74
200 Back
105.5
63.5
84
85
103
84
200 Breast
112.5
75.5
92
96
109
97
500 Free
115.5
91.5
95
112
116
109
100 Fly
129.5
96.5
104
122
128
116
3 Diving
129.5
96.5
104
122
135
127
200 IM
141.5
103.5
118
127
141
140
400 Free Relay
154.5
107.5
122
140
154
144
Women’s Scores
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/Hopkins
MIT/NYU
Johns Hopkins
103
171
NYU
153
185
MIT
91
109
Women’s Score Progression
MIT/Hopkins
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/NYU
MIT
JHU
NYU
JHU
MIT
NYU
200 Medley Relay
4
13
0
0
2
15
1000 Free
17
19
16
3
5
31
200 Free
21
34
29
9
8
47
100 Back
31
43
45
12
12
62
100 Breast
36
57
59
17
15
78
200 Fly
43
69
71
24
22
90
50 Free
53
78
84
30
27
104
1 Diving
53
78
84
30
32
118
100 Free
56
94
100
33
35
134
200 Back
68
101
112
40
47
141
200 Breast
72
116
123
48
52
155
500 Free
80
127
127
62
61
164
100 Fly
83
143
140
68
67
177
3 Diving
83
143
140
68
78
185
200 IM
87
158
140
84
94
185
400 Free Relay
91
171
140
84
109
185
Team Breakdown
Only includes swims that were eligible to score points (if it wasn’t in the team’s top 3 it isn’t included)
MIT Men
Points Scored
MIT/Hopkins
MIT/NYU
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Edskes, Bouke
43
22
21
200 Fly
1
1:51.06
200 Back
3
1:54.46
100 Fly
1
49.43
McKenzie, Brandon
33
22
11
100 Breast
2
57.69
200 Breast
3
2:06.91
200 IM
3
1:55.06
Tomazin, Josh
26
13
13
50 Free
1
21.05
100 Free
2
46.91
Bogle, Jeremy
26
13
13
50 Free
2
21.19
100 Free
1
46.26
Morejon, David
18
5
13
200 Free
3
1:43.12
500 Free
5
4:46.98
Smith, Daniel
15.5
9.5
6
100 Back
*2
51.58
200 Back
4
1:56.08
Schneider, Gabriel
13
9
4
200 Free
11
1:45.61
200 Back
2
1:53.11
Li, Jeffrey
10
6
4
100 Breast
4
58.52
200 Breast
5
2:09.28
Matthews, John
9
5
4
200 Fly
6
1:56.60
100 Fly
4
51.52
Sison, Emilio
7
4
3
200 Free
8
1:45.06
100 Free
4
47.49
Chiu, Justin
7
4
3
100 Breast
3
58.22
Brown, Gavin
7
4
3
200 Fly
5
1:56.57
200 IM
7
1:58.78
Sands, Jeremy
7
0
7
1 Diving
2
275.7
3 Diving
3
247.05
Forde, Elliot
7
0
7
1 Diving
3
238.59
3 Diving
2
262.28
Woicik, Matt
6
2
4
1000 Free
6
10:17.17
500 Free
9
4:58.90
Erickson, Dane
6
3
3
50 Free
3
21.37
Eure, Luke
4
1
3
100 Back
6
53.12
Arcand, Will
4
2
2
200 IM
6
1:57.59
Ellison, Jeremy
3
1
2
1000 Free
7
10:28.80
Crocker, Peter
3
1
2
500 Free
8
4:52.85
Ubellacker, Samuel
2
2
0
100 Fly
7
52.27
Kralj, Tim
0
0
0
100 Back
9
53.9
Huang, Aaron
0
0
0
200 Breast
9
2:11.88
Johns Hopkins Men
Points Scored
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/Hopkins
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Greenhalgh, Andrew
36
18
18
1000 Free
1
9:12.90
500 Free
1
4:27.70
Holder, Evan
36
18
18
200 Free
1
1:40.41
200 Breast
1
2:03.77
Wilson, Mark
26
18
8
200 Fly
2
1:52.94
100 Fly
2
50.39
Otazu, Kyle
16
8
8
200 Free
2
1:42.98
500 Free
2
4:36.38
Sterrett, Scott
15
8
7
100 Breast
6
59.54
200 Breast
6
2:09.34
200 IM
4
1:56.70
Bostrom, Erik
13
6
7
1000 Free
3
9:48.11
500 Free
3
4:43.06
Conzola, Peter
10.5
4
6.5
100 Back
*2
51.58
Chu, John
10
6
4
200 Free
5
1:44.20
100 Free
5
47.74
Kuyl, Emile
9
4
5
100 Back
5
52.79
200 IM
5
1:57.15
Ashmead, Michael
9
6
3
50 Free
6
21.57
100 Free
7
47.94
Hagemeister, Jan
8
4
4
100 Back
4
52.33
100 Fly
8
52.31
Lazorchak, Peter
7
4
3
100 Breast
5
58.57
200 Breast
8
2:11.65
Aly, Ali
5
2
3
1000 Free
4
9:57.76
Gibson, Andrew
5
3
2
200 Back
7
1:57.73
Flynn, Patrick
4
2
2
50 Free
10
22.11
200 Back
9
1:58.75
Wohl, Michael
2
1
1
200 Fly
9
1:59.16
100 Fly
11
53.34
Knox, Davis
2
2
0
100 Free
8
48.32
Wilson, Austin
0
0
0
100 Breast
10
1:01.57
Bechtold, Raphael
0
0
0
200 Fly
10
2:01.14
200 IM
10
2:00.28
Bauchwitz, Jeremy
0
0
0
50 Free
11
22.17
Corgel, Ronan
0
0
0
200 Back
10
1:59.37
NYU Men
Points Scored
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/NYU
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Hensen, Reid
31
13
18
200 Breast
2
2:06.17
200 IM
1
1:54.18
Moody, Chad
30
18
12
100 Back
1
51.5
100 Free
3
47.04
Rainey, Ian
29
12
17
1000 Free
2
9:28.42
200 Fly
3
1:53.68
200 IM
2
1:54.89
Katz, Alex
25
12
13
200 Free
4
1:43.42
200 Back
1
1:53.04
Kou, Timothy
24
12
12
100 Breast
1
57.27
200 Breast
4
2:08.73
Brisson, Connor
18
0
18
1 Diving
1
348
3 Diving
1
382.43
Munaretto, Evan
15
3
12
200 Free
6
1:44.22
500 Free
4
4:46.42
Baron, Joseph
13
10
3
50 Free
4
21.48
100 Free
9
48.63
Tay, Daniel
10
6
4
200 Fly
7
1:56.81
100 Fly
3
51.51
Delbuono, Joseph
10
7
3
50 Free
5
21.53
100 Fly
5
51.53
Colmenares, Carlos
9
6
3
100 Back
7
53.52
200 Back
5
1:57.32
200 IM
9
1:59.92
Yang, Stephen
6
3
3
200 Fly
4
1:56.39
Lyn, Matthew
5
1
4
1000 Free
5
10:14.15
Bravo, David
4
1
3
500 Free
6
4:48.22
Falb, Max
4
0
4
1 Diving
4
199.51
3 Diving
4
191.03
Louie, Ethan
3
2
1
100 Back
8
53.56
200 Back
8
1:57.77
Dionisopoulous, Nick
3
2
1
100 Breast
8
1:00.75
Lee, Albert
3
2
1
100 Breast
9
1:01.42
200 Breast
7
2:09.88
Bell, Nick
3
2
1
100 Fly
6
52.15
Guan, Andrew
2
0
2
200 Free
7
1:44.93
500 Free
10
5:00.34
Newlands, Andre
2
2
0
50 Free
8
21.98
100 Free
10
48.67
Sherman, Sam
1
0
1
1000 Free
8
10:33.25
MIT Women
Points Scored
MIT/Hopkins
MIT/NYU
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Jedryka, Veronika
30
18
12
100 Back
3
58.91
200 Back
1
2:07.70
Pan, Kathy
19
6
13
200 Free
8
2:01.55
200 Back
5
2:11.22
200 IM
5
2:12.38
Chambers, Addie
17
12
5
1000 Free
4
10:54.34
500 Free
4
5:17.47
Chen, Jessica
15
7
8
100 Breast
5
1:07.97
200 Breast
5
2:27.95
200 IM
9
2:15.90
Holman, Kayla
13
6
7
200 Fly
3
2:11.31
100 Fly
7
59.82
Wu, Priscilla
13
9
4
50 Free
2
24.72
100 Free
10
56.09
Zhou, Vivian
13
0
13
3 Diving
1
266.26
1 Diving
2
269.48
Thielking, Mary
12
6
6
200 Fly
6
2:13.12
500 Free
3
5:16.82
O’Grady, Rachel
8
5
3
1000 Free
5
10:54.93
500 Free
6
5:22.39
Craig, Kelly
7
4
3
200 Free
6
1:58.00
100 Free
8
55.17
Wu, Catherine
5
2
3
100 Back
9
1:01.86
100 Fly
8
59.94
Tsang, Emily
5
2
3
100 Breast
8
1:10.12
200 Breast
8
2:32.41
Tai, Tammy
5
1
4
200 IM
8
2:15.60
Staszel, Lilia
4
2
2
50 Free
10
25.31
100 Free
7
54.85
Burns, Delaney
3
1
2
50 Free
9
25.21
100 Fly
9
1:00.13
Matranga, Morgan
3
0
3
3 Diving
4
253.88
1 Diving
5
229.8
Severance, Maddie
2
1
1
200 Fly
7
2:14.61
Wieland, Clare
1
1
0
100 Back
10
1:03.56
200 Back
9
2:17.18
Obrand, Alex
0
0
0
200 Free
11
2:03.08
Ennis, Riley
0
0
0
100 Breast
11
1:17.94
200 Breast
11
2:47.17
Johns Hopkins Women
Points Scored
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/Hopkins
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Wang, Michelle
32
15
17
200 Free
4
1:57.26
200 Back
3
2:07.82
200 IM
3
2:11.14
Cowan, Courtney
31
13
18
200 Free
2
1:55.05
500 Free
1
5:06.45
LaMastra, Gwynnie
31
11
20
100 Breast
2
1:06.65
200 Breast
2
2:26.08
200 IM
6
2:12.40
Brown, Abigail
25
7
18
200 Fly
2
2:07.80
100 Fly
3
58.02
Jones, Kaitlin
19
8
11
100 Breast
6
1:08.02
200 Breast
3
2:26.38
200 IM
4
2:11.77
Petersen, Kiki
19
6
13
50 Free
3
24.73
100 Free
4
53.43
Rincon, Natalia
12
4
8
100 Back
5
59.59
100 Fly
4
59.12
Wisniewski, Anna
10
4
6
100 Back
6
1:00.54
200 Back
4
2:08.11
Shapiro, Alison
10
3
7
50 Free
5
24.86
100 Free
5
53.86
Syed, Rabia
8
4
4
1000 Free
7
11:06.67
500 Free
5
5:20.09
Kriz, Lindsay
7
4
3
1000 Free
6
11:03.21
200 Fly
10
2:18.18
500 Free
7
5:22.62
Harris, Lauren
6
1
5
100 Back
7
1:01.04
100 Fly
5
59.39
Chan, Shirley
6
3
3
200 Fly
4
2:12.42
Bless, Lena
5
0
5
200 Free
7
1:59.44
100 Free
6
54.12
Wujciak, Sara
5
1
4
100 Breast
7
1:08.97
200 Breast
6
2:28.12
Lin, Sonia
2
0
2
50 Free
8
25.05
Kaiser, Kristen
1
0
1
1000 Free
8
11:07.78
200 Back
10
2:17.80
NYU Women
Points Scored
Hopkins/NYU
MIT/NYU
Event 1
Place
Time
Event 2
Place
Time
Event 3
Place
Time
Gibbs, Elise
54
27
27
100 Breast
1
1:06.06
50 Free
1
24.25
200 Breast
1
2:23.49
Leung, Noel
44
22
22
200 Free
1
1:54.11
100 Free
1
52.61
100 Fly
2
57.73
Bergh, Hannah
20
7
13
200 Free
3
1:56.42
500 Free
2
5:15.55
Kirkpatrick, Olivia
19
9
10
100 Back
2
58.48
50 Free
6
24.87
100 Free
2
53.28
Li, May
18
9
9
100 Back
1
58.33
Zhu, Julien
18
9
9
200 Fly
1
2:07.70
200 IM
2
2:10.66
Lin, Kathy
18
9
9
100 Fly
1
57.48
Wen, Haley
18
9
9
1000 Free
1
10:35.71
Flaherty, Rebecca
13
9
4
200 Back
2
2:07.74
Pankonin, Ashlie
13
0
13
3 Diving
2
263.63
1 Diving
1
280.73
Lightstone, Serena
11
6
5
100 Back
4
59.37
100 Free
3
53.41
Corley, Ashley
11
4
7
100 Breast
4
1:07.76
200 Breast
4
2:27.61
Wakabayashi, Grace
8
4
4
1000 Free
2
10:39.02
Collins, Honore
7
3
4
100 Breast
3
1:07.13
200 IM
1
2:08.33
Robinson, Jaime
6
3
3
1000 Free
3
10:42.03
Stone, Sarah
6
3
3
50 Free
4
24.77
Jordan, Shelby
5
2
3
200 Fly
5
2:12.55
100 Fly
10
1:00.64
White, Carmen
5
0
5
3 Diving
3
256.28
1 Diving
4
231.67
Bub, Hannah
4
1
3
200 Free
5
1:57.31
200 IM
7
2:13.53
McGurk, Alex
4
2
2
200 Back
6
2:13.15
Sorgente, Daniela
4
0
4
3 Diving
5
238.5
1 Diving
3
237.23
Lockman, Emma
2
1
1
200 Back
7
2:14.28
Hollenbeck, Katie
1
1
0
200 Fly
8
2:15.67
Russoniello, Erin
1
0
1
200 Breast
9
2:35.14
