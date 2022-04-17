North Carolina 4A State Sprint Champion Tiesyn Harris Commits to Tar Heels

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tiesyn Harris, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and trains with SwimMAC Carolina, has committed to swim at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall. A huge thanks to all my family, friends, coaches and anyone else who’s helped me. Go Heels! 🐏 #goheels”

A senior at David W. Butler High School, Harris won the 50 free (20.70) and was runner-up in the 100 free (45.38) at the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. A month later at Speedo Southern Premiere, he lowered his PBs in four events (50/200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM), coming in fifth in the 50 free, seventh in the 100 free, 20th in the 100 breast, and 20th in prelims of the 100 fly.

He kicked off 2022 long course season at Indy Sectionals last month with new PBs in the 50 free (23.95), 100 free (52.68), and 100 fly (58.94).

Top SCY times:

50 free: 20.66

50 free relay split: 19.95

100 free: 45.38

100 fly: 50.48

100 breast: 57.91

Harris will arrive in Chapel Hill after the graduation of the Tar Heels’ top sprinter, Tomas Sungalia, but he will overlap with Walker Davis, Boyd Poelke, and Nick Radkov. It took 19.81/43.79 in the free, 46.89 in the fly, and 54.22 in the breast to score at the 2022 ACC Championships, where UNC finished seventh in the men’s standings.

